Emerald Gems camp signups end this weekend
Registration for the Emerald Gems Foundation’s sixth-annual U.S. Virgin Islands Youth Basketball Camps will conclude this weekend, event organizers announced.
The USVI Youth Basketball Camps are organized and led by St. Thomas native Milt Newton, now assistant general manager of 2021 NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks, through his Emerald Gems Foundation. NBA personnel will assist in running the camps.
The camps are open to boys and girls in two age groups — ages 8-13, whose camp will run Sept. 4-5, and ages 14-17, whose camp will be held Sept. 5-6. Both camps will be held at the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School gymnasium on St. Thomas.
For the 8-13 age group, the camps will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 4 and 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 5. For the 14-17 age group, the camp will run from 1:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 6.
The camps are free, with up to 40 participants in each. For the 8-13 age group, the first 40 to register will get to participate, while for the 14-17 age group, up to 40 campers will be selected, with coaches from USVI schools assisting in the selection process.
Each camper will receive a jersey, shorts, shoes and basketball, and will be served lunch each day.
Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, no spectators will be allowed in the gymnasium, participants much check in each day for temperature checks and health questions, face masks are required at all times except when eating lunch, and social distancing will be observed.
Check in times for the 8-13 age group is from 8-8:30 a.m. for campers A-M and 8:30-0 a.m. for campers N-Z on Sept. 4, and 8:45 a.m. on Sept. 5.
For the 14-17 age group, check in is from 12:30-1 p.m. for campers A-M and 1-1:30 p.m. for campers N-Z on Sept. 5, and 8:45 a.m. Sept. 6.
The registration deadline for the USVI Youth Basketball Camps is Sunday. Registration forms and liability waiver forms are available online at www.emeraldgemsfoundation.com, and must be filled out and emailed to emeraldgemsfoundations@gmail.com.
Registration opens for 48th St. Thomas Int’l Regatta
Registration opened this week for the 48th St. Thomas International Regatta and its accompanying Round the Rock Race, set for March 24-27, 2022.
The early registration fee is $170 per boat through Jan. 31, 2022. From Feb. 1-March 24, the entry fee rises to $340 per boat except for IC-24s and Hobie Waves, which is $230 per boat.
For the Round the Rocks Race, the entry fee is $50 per boat.
Early entries are also entered in a pair of drawings — on Oct. 31 and Nov. 30 — with the winner in each receiving customized long-sleeve team shirts.
Registration for the St. Thomas International Regatta can be done online at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14738.
For the Round the Rocks Race, online registration is at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14737.
For more information, visit www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com, email stycisv@gmail.com or simpleislandboy51@gmail.com, or call 340-775-6320.
USVI 3X3 basketball series begins in November
The 3X3 Basketball Organization will hold a series of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for men’s and women’s teams beginning in November.
The 3X3 Basketball Organization, a member of the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation, will hold three tournaments each on St. Croix and St. Thomas under International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 rules.
According to organizers, the purpose of the tournament series is to qualify teams through FIBA’s point system for regional, national and international FIBA 3X3 tournaments.
Each tournament will have two divisions — boys 19-under and men’s open — although tournament officials said that they are considering expanding into girls divisions based on interest.
Team rosters can have no more than four players, with no coaches or other individuals in the players’ area during tournament play.
The first tournaments will be held Nov. 19-20 on St. Croix, and Jan. 14-17 on St. Thomas. Tournament locations and the full schedule have not been announced yet.
For more information, call 340-473-3561 or email 3x3basketballvi@gmail.com.