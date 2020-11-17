Fall Fun Fishing Derby off St. Croix on Saturday
The Golden Hook Fishing Club will hold its Fall Fun Fishing Derby tournament on Saturday in the waters off of St. Croix.
The day-long tournament will be held under “jungle rules,” with no sharks, barracudas or billfish allowed. However, swordfish will be allowed, and all fish must be a qualifying legal catch.
Lines can go in the water no earlier than 12:01 a.m. Saturday morning, and all entrants must return to Green Cay Marina in Christiansted by 3 p.m. for weigh-in.
All qualified entries will have their names placed in a hat, with one name being drawn to determine the Fall Fun Fishing Derby winner. Second place will receive an in-kind gift, as will all boats that participate in the tournament.
The entry fee is $100 per board. A captain’s meeting will be held at the Golden Hook Fishing Club’s clubhouse at Green Cay Marina between 5-7 p.m. Friday.
For more information, email ghfc@fishstx.com or visit the club’s website at www.fishstx.com.
2020 Wahoo Windup tournament on Sunday
Entries are now open for the Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club’s 2020 Wahoo Windup tournament, scheduled for Sunday.
The entrants are limited to fishing in U.S. Virgin Islands waters only, with lines in the water no earlier than 6:30 a.m. All boats must check in at the St. Thomas Yacht Club by 4 p.m. for weigh-in.
The top prize in the 2020 Wahoo Windup is a $10,000 bonus for the angler who lands a wahoo weighing 75 or more pounds.
That feat has been accomplished three times in the tournament’s history: in 2003 by Mike Kuszewski, who landed a 94.1-pounder aboard St. Thomas-based charter boat “Black Pearl;” in 2012 by Clive Mahabir, a 91.3-pounder aboard St. John-based charter boat “Mixed Bag;” and in 2017 by Adrianne Baird Butler, who landed a 76.3-pounder aboard St. Thomas-based charter boat “Silver Fox.”
Prizes will also be awarded to the anglers landing the top three wahoo (by weight), and to the Top Boat as determined by the total weight caught.
Entrants can register online at www.vigfc.com. The early registration fee is $200 per boat until today, then the entry fee rises to $350 per boat through Saturday. The entry fee is for four rods per boat, with each additional rod adding $50.
For more information, call 340-775-9144 or email usvigfc@gmail.com.
St. Croix Open tennis tourney set for December
Registration is now open for the 2020 Clinical Lab/St. Croix Open Tennis Championships, scheduled for early December on St. Croix.
The tournament will be held Dec. 3-13, with all matches played at the Tennis Club of St. Croix outside of Christiansted in the Beeston Hill community.
The registration deadline is 6 p.m. Nov. 30. To register or for more information, email ddewild@attglobal.net.
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization donut sale
The Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization is currently taking orders for Krispy Kreme glazed donuts as part of its Christmas fundraiser.
The donuts will cost $15 per dozen, and will be delivered on Dec. 23-24.
For more information or to place an order, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489 or 340-998-3310.
— Daily News Staff