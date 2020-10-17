AmeriCup Qualifiers to return in ‘bubble’ format
The second round of group-play games in the FIBA AmeriCup 2022 Qualifiers will be played at three locations late next month under an NBA-style “bubble,” FIBA Americas officials announced Thursday.
The games will be played between Nov. 27-Dec. 1, with each of the 16 teams in the qualifiers playing twice.
The U.S. Virgin Islands will play its Group C games along with Canada, Cuba and the Dominican Republic in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic on Nov. 29-30. The USVI will face the Dominican Republic on Nov. 29 and Canada on Nov. 30. Cuba will play the Dominican Republic on Nov. 29, and Canada on Nov. 30.
Group C currently has a four-way tie among its teams, each having a 1-1 record. The USVI split its two first-round games against Cuba, winning the opener 80-64 on Feb. 21 in Havana, but losing the rematch three days later, 91-64 at the University of the Virgin Islands’ Sports and Fitness Center on St. Thomas.
Under the qualifying format, each team in group play faces the other group teams twice, with the top three in each group advancing to the FIBA AmeriCup 2022, which was pushed back a year from its scheduled date because of the coronavirus pandemic and the rescheduling of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.
“It is an honor to be back playing and allowing for competition around the world,” FIBA Americas executive director Carlos Alves said in a prepared release. “Our National Federations and the entire basketball ecosystem need to compete, so together we continue to develop and promote our game. This upcoming qualifying period for the AmeriCup 2022 will be remembered as the restart of our game and we are extremely happy and excited with the possibilities.”
Group A (Argentina, Chile, Colombia and Venezuela) and Group B (Brazil, Panama, Paraguay and Uruguay) will both play their next games in Buenos Aires, Argentina. A site for the Group D (Bahamas, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the United States) has yet to be finalized.
The final round of group-play games have been tentatively scheduled for Feb. 18-22, 2021.
Online basketball coaches clinic begins Monday
Registration is still open for an online basketball coaching clinic organized by the Central American and Caribbean Basketball Confederation.
The clinics will begin Monday, Oct. 19, and will be held Monday through Friday until Nov. 20. Sessions in English will begin at 4 p.m., with Spanish-language sessions at 6 p.m. each day.
The clinic will be led by international coach Eduard Torres Girbau, who currently coaches the Eastern Long Lions in Hong Kong’s A1 Division Championship League.
Up to 50 participants from the U.S. Virgin Islands can register for the clinic through a partnership with the USVI Basketball Federation. The curriculum can be found online at https://drive.google.com/file/d/10IO4IjE8tb4k88WUZuGM51NdzIN8Bxza/view.
Registration can be done online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSffyxy-Zpv8P1nzdH2CwPS7YMnfOwvpxURBqV5mEg8frYBPrg/viewform?usp=send_form.
For more information, email vibasket62@hotmail.com.
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization donut sale
The Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization is currently taking orders for Krispy Kreme glazed donuts as part of its Chrismas fundraiser.
The donuts will cost $15 per dozen, and will be delivered on Dec. 23-24. For more information or to place an order, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489 or 340-998-3310.
— Daily News Staff