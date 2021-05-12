Four from USVI sign with Benedict College
Four St. Croix Central High School seniors have signed National Letters of Intent to play on the men’s volleyball team at Benedict College, an NCAA Division II program in Columbia, S.C.
The four — Taj Bates, Jomari Jacobs, Ahijaa Sweeney and DeAndre Taylor — are among six signees by the Tigers’ men’s volleyball team for the 2021-2022 school year.
Bates is a 5-foot-9 libero — otherwise known as a defensive specialist — who will also split time with Benedict’s baseball team. Jacobs is a 6-2 right-side hitter, Sweeney is a 5-9 setter and Taylor is a 6-3 middle blocker.
They were joined on the Tigers’ signing class by Marlon Belisaire, a 6-2 outside hitter from Uniondale, N.Y.; and Kendersley Marcellin, a 6-foot outside hitter and setter from Orlando, Fla.
“They bring a lot of depth to the team,” Benedict men’s volleyball coach Gwendolyn Rouse said in a prepared release. “Taj Bates is a defensive player and can pass the ball very well. He has a very high IQ for volleyball and is a leader. Ahijaa Sweeney is not that big, and may have been overlooked, but he is really going to be able to run the team. Jomari and DeAndrae are very strong up front. They bring a lot of power. Those four from the Virgin Islands have been playing together for five or six years and that is going to be a big advantage.
“With them, along with Benjamin [Attles, 2020-21 signee], I really feel we’ll be right at the top of the conference. This team is going to be very competitive from the start. They are all excited about coming and playing and they all have volleyball in their heart.”
2nd STYC Invitational Regatta this weekend
The second-annual St. Thomas Yacht Club Invitational Regatta will take place beginning Friday, with races running through Sunday.
This year’s regatta will have eight teams representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, the United States and Sweden sailing in IC-24 sailboats in the waters off the East End of St. Thomas.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place per the USVI Government’s executive orders. For example, crews are limited to three people and will race jib and main, thus eliminating extra crew needed to fly a spinnaker. Plus, competitors will social distance and wear facial buffs.
“Due to COVID, this year’s version of the STYC Invitational will not be an intensely competitive regatta where 11 clubs from the Caribbean and around the World send their best teams to compete for this Championship. Nonetheless, we will have eight teams including one from the Marblehead Yacht Club in Massachusetts and one from the Sunneskars Boatsellskap Club in Sweden. In addition, last year’s champion and this year’s STIR champion in IC-24s, the St. Thomas team of Chris Rosenberg, Cy Thompson, and Addison Caproni will be competing,” St. Thomas Sailing Center director Dave Franzel said in a prepared release.
The eight teams will compete in up to 16 round-the-buoy races over the three-day event. Racing will be in Jersey Bay on the southeast end of St. Thomas, making much of the racing visible from land.
“What I like about the IC-24 is that we have succeeded in creating a class in which the speed differentials between boats are small. The difference makers are teamwork, sail trim, and tactics which are the fundamentals of the sport. When you win an IC-24 event it feels good! Also, a major component of the class is its low cost. This opens up high caliber racing to a broad audience,” Rosenberg said.
The regatta will also commemorate a perpetual trophy awarded to the winning teams dedicated to Rudy Thomson and Dick Avery for their long-standing contributions to STYC and Olympic racing inspiring sailors of all ages.
For more information about the STYC Invitational Regatta, call 340-690-3681.
USVISA to hold series of grassroots soccer festivals
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has scheduled a series of grassroots soccer festivals on both St. Croix and St. Thomas in an effort to attract more people to the sport.
The festivals are scheduled to begin Saturday, with events held over five weekends.
Each festival will have activities geared towards boys and girls ages 5-12, with learning activities for adults as well.
Festivals on St. Croix will be held at D.C. Canegata Ball Park on Saturday, John F. Kennedy Terrance on May 22, Pedro Cruz Ball Park in Estate Profit on May 29, Grove Ball Park on June 5 and Whim Gardens in Wilford Pedro Homes on June 12.
On St. Thomas, festivals will be held at Osward Harris Court on Saturday, Gladys Abraham Field in Kirwin Terrance on May 22, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on May 29, Alvin McBean Ball Park on June 5, and Ezra Frederick-Frydenhoj Ball Park on June 12.
All festivals will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with matches running from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
V.I. Firearms and Gun Club to hold 3-gun contest
The Virgin Islands Firearms and Gun Club will hold its first 3-gun shooting competition on Saturday.
Registration for the competition, which will be held quarterly, is currently underway. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
To register or for more information, call 340-514-8663.