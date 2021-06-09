Four junior athletes set USVI age-group records at Georgia meet
Four athletes from the St. Croix Track Club set U.S. Virgin Islands age-group records last week while competing in the Atlanta Georgia Relays International Meet.
In all, the Mustangs took home 23 medals — 12 gold, eight silver and three bronze — as well as set three Atlanta Relays records during the two-day meet.
Mikaela Smith set two meet records and won two events in the women’s 19-29 division, taking gold in the 400-meter hurdles (1 minute, 5.44 seconds, meet record) and the 800-meter run (2:23.52), and finishing second in the 1,500-meter run (4:59.23, meet record).
The third came from Smith’s younger sister Michelle, competing in the 15-16 girls division. She took golds in two events — the 800-meter run (2:23.78) and the 1,500-meter run (5:08.40, meet record) — and also finished second in the 100-meter hurdles (15.58 seconds, USVI age-group record) and 400-meter hurdles (1:08.92).
Other medalists from the St. Croix Track Club were:
• Akyra Joseph, competing in the 13-14 girls division, finished first in the high jump (1.53 meters) and third in both the 100-meter hurdles (17.17) and 400-meter run (1:04.10). She also set a USVI age-group record in the 200-meter hurdles (30.50, finishing fourth).
• Joshua Tewinkle, competing in the 13-14 boys division, set a USVI age-group record in winning the 100-meter hurdles (17.87). He also finished second in the 200-meter hurdles (30.89) and high jump (1.29 meters), and was third in the long jump (4.7 meters).
• Ariana Edgar, competing in the 17-18 girls division, won two events — the discus (30.37 meters) and the shot put (11.47 meters, USVI age-group record) — and finished second in the javelin (15.70 meters).
• Jordan Vaughn, competing in the boys 17-18 division, won the discus (15.70 meters) and shot put (9.12 meters), and was second in the javelin (28.46 meters).
• Olvia Jones, competing in the 8-under girls division, won the 2,000-meter run (12:28.55) and finished second in the 1,500-meter run (8:01.98).
Katelyn Jones, competing in the 11-12 girls division, won the 3,000-meter run (15:40.22).
St. Croix’s Jahmaris Nesbitt finishes third in Desert Challenge Games
St. Croix’s Jahmaris Nesbitt, who has qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games, came away with a third-place finish in her event at the Desert Challenge Games, held May 28-30 in Mesa, Ariz.
Nesbitt, competing in the over-20 women’s T38 100-meter dash, finished on the medal stand in 17.33 seconds, behind winner Lucia Fernanda Muro of Mexico (14.13) and Guatemala’s Ericka Esteban (15.68).
The T38 division is the classification for athletes with cerebral palsy, and includes athletes who have impaired coordination.
Nesbitt is currently the only athlete from the U.S. Virgin Islands who has qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics, scheduled for Aug. 24-Sept. 5.
V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation to hold weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will hold a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camps will be held between June 14 and July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills — which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
St. Croix’s Buccaneer resort to hold junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer resort on St. Croix will hold a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camps will be held in four sessions running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15.
The first session runs through June 18, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 3-4 p.m. and ages 8-11 from 4-6 p.m.
The second session will be held from June 21-July 2, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and for ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The third session will be held from July 5-16, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The final session will be held July 19-30, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.