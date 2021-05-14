Free swim-run event set for Sunday on St. Croix
The Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation will hold its “Splash ‘N Dash” race, a free swim-run event set for Sunday morning on St. Croix.
Two different races will be held during the Splash ‘N Dash event, both beginning and ending at Rainbow Beach in Frederiksted. Both will begin at 7 a.m.
The Island Life Aquathon includes an 800-meter swim (two laps around a set 400-meter course) and a five-kilometer run. The Super Sprint Aquathon, for youth and beginning athletes, will have a 400-meter swim and 1.5-mile run.
Race-day registration will be held from 6-6:45 a.m. A free swim cap will be given to the first 40 entrants.
For more information, call 340-513-2707.
2nd STYC Invitational Regatta this weekend
The second-annual St. Thomas Yacht Club Invitational Regatta will take place beginning today, with races running through Sunday.
This year’s regatta will have eight teams representing the U.S. Virgin Islands, the United States and Sweden sailing in IC-24 sailboats in the waters off the East End of St. Thomas.
COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place per the USVI Government’s executive orders. For example, crews are limited to three people and will race jib and main, thus eliminating extra crew needed to fly a spinnaker. Plus, competitors will social distance and wear facial buffs.
The eight teams will compete in up to 16 round-the-buoy races over the three-day event. Racing will be in Jersey Bay on the southeast end of St. Thomas, making much of the racing visible from land.
The regatta will also commemorate a perpetual trophy awarded to the winning teams dedicated to Rudy Thomson and Dick Avery for their long-standing contributions to STYC and Olympic racing inspiring sailors of all ages.
For more information about the STYC Invitational Regatta, call 340-690-3681.
USVISA to hold series of grassroots soccer festivals
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has scheduled a series of grassroots soccer festivals on both St. Croix and St. Thomas in an effort to attract more people to the sport.
The festivals are scheduled to begin Saturday, with events held over five weekends. Each festival will have activities geared towards boys and girls ages 5-12, with learning activities for adults as well.
Festivals on St. Croix will be held at D.C. Canegata Ball Park on Saturday, John F. Kennedy Terrance on May 22, Pedro Cruz Ball Park in Estate Profit on May 29, Grove Ball Park on June 5 and Whim Gardens in Wilford Pedro Homes on June 12.
On St. Thomas, festivals will be held at Oswald Harris Court on Saturday, Galdys Abraham Field in Kirwin Terrance on May 22, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on May 29, Alvin McBean Ball Park on June 5, and Ezra Frederick-Frydenhoj Ball Park on June 12.
All festivals will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with matches running from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
V.I. Firearms and Gun Club to hold 3-gun contest
The Virgin Islands Firearms and Gun Club will hold its first 3-gun shooting competition on Saturday.
Registration for the competition, which will be held quarterly, is currently underway. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
To register or for more information, call 340-514-8663.