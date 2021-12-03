Hector, Tolud win first STJIAA cross country meet
Cecil Hector and Maia Tolud, both students at Virgin Islands Montessori School and International Academy, won the varsity division races in the first St. Thomas-St. John Interscholastic Athletic Association cross country meet of the season.
The meet – a one-mile race – was held on the Ivanna Eudora Kean High School track on St. Thomas on Nov. 30.
Hector edged D’Vonte Newton of Eudora Kean High by one second to win the varsity boys one-miler, completing the event in 6 minutes, 29 seconds. Newton was second in 6:30, with Eudora Kean High teammate Rahyim George third in 6:43 and All Saints Cathedral School’s Tamir Browne fourth in 6:53.
Tolud won the varsity girls division one-miler in 6:58.
In other divisions, Kayla Roberts of St. John’s Gifft Hill School won the girls middle school division race, finishing the mile in 9:26; while Gifft Hill’s Brian Fogarty won the boys middle school race in 7:35.
Tuesday’s VISBA Legacy Softball Tournament results
The results from Tuesday’s games in the Virgin Islands Softball-Baseball Association’s Legacy Softball Tournament on Tortola.
Rookies 15, Locked & Loaded 7: Kennard Dawson and Giansy Rabsatt both went 3 for 3 as the Rookies won their opening game in the tournament.
Dawson had a home run and triple among his hits, had four RBIs and scored three runs; while Rabsatt scored three times and drove in a run. Shamouri Robinson added two hits – including a home run – had two RBIs and scored three runs.
Nikos Penn led Locked & Loaded with a triple and two runs scored.
Claury Scatliffe was the winning pitcher for the Rookies, while Malbource Tyson took the loss for Locked & Loaded.
Meds & Co. 11, Avengers 1: Ron Hatchett and Alphonso Tejeda both had two hits to lead Meds & Co. to its tournament-opening win.
Hatchett had a home run among his hits, drove in three runs and scored twice, while Tejeda also homered, scored twice and drove in a run.
K’Andre Barry led the Avengers with a triple and scored the team’s lone run.
Hatchett was also the winning pitcher for Meds & Co., while Selwyn Dawson took the loss for the Avengers.