Hurricanes finish 3rd in first SAISA regatta of ‘21
Antilles School’s sailing team, racing again after a nearly year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, finished third over the weekend in the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s first South Region regatta, held Saturday in Miami.
The Hurricanes, a three-time winner of the Interscholastic Sailing Association’ doublehanded national championship, finished the one-day regatta with 68 points, just nine behind winner Shorecrest Preparatory School of St. Petersburg, Fla. (59 points) and six back of Miami’s Gulliver Preparatory School (62).
Under strong and shifty winds, Antilles’ “A” team of skipper Rayne Duff and crew Savannah Young, both seniors, finished third in their division, winning one out of seven races to score 32 points.
The Hurricanes’ “B” team — skippers Mateo Di Blasi and Mia Nicolosi alternated with crew Katherine Majette of St. John — won twice, but picked up a penalty in the second race and was scored last. That led the B team to finish with 36 points.
St. Croix’s Good Hope Country Day School finished seventh with 112 points.
D’Amour finishes in top 20 of Indoor World Series
St. Thomas’s Nicholas D’Amour finished in the top 20 in the world after four round of competition in World Archery’s Indoor Archery World Series, which concluded earlier this month.
D’Amour finished tied for 17th in the Men’s Recurve division with three other archers — Sweden’s Jonas Andersson, Italy’s Michele Frangilli and Sjef Van Den Berg of the Netherlands — after shooting 590 in the final round, held Feb. 12-14.
That left D’Amour with a total score of 1,768 points — the worst score out of four rounds is dropped in determining the final total — good for a tie for 16th place with Gijs Broeksma of the Netherlands.
South Korea’s Oh Jin Hyek, who won the final round with a near-perfect 599, also won the Indoor Archery World Series title, finishing with a total of 1,793. He was six points ahead of France’s Thomas Chirault (1,787) and seven ahead of Brady Ellison of the United States (1,786).