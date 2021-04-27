Jack wins 100 meters at UCF Knights Invite meet
St. Croix native Nia Jack, now a senior at Alabama State, won her first meet title of the 2021 outdoor track and field season over the weekend, taking top honors in the women’s 100-meter dash at the UCF Knights Invite on Saturday at the University of Central Florida in Orlando, Fla.
Jack, who graduated from Educational Complex High School, won the event in a season-best time of 11.51 seconds, edging out Central Florida freshman Rayniah Jones by 0.02 seconds (11.53). Clemson freshman Serena Clark was third in 11.60 seconds.
This was Jack’s first event win in an ourdoor meet since 2019, when she won both the womens’ 100- and 200-meter dash at the Southwestern Athletic Conference championships. The 2020 outdoor season was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jack’s time at the UCF Knights Invite is less than 0.4 seconds off the Olympic qualifying standard for the 100 meters of 11.15 seconds. She is scheduled to compete in the UNF Invitational, set for Thursday and Friday in Jacksonville, Fla.
Seven win twice at VITFF’s 2nd developmental meet
Seven athletes won two events each at the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation’s second developmental meet, held Friday afternoon at the Educational Complex High School track facility on St. Croix.
Only four events — the 200-meter dash, 800-meter run, shot put and discus — were held in five different age groups in Friday’s meet.
The multiple event winners were:
• Jeniqua Weeks of the St. Croix Track Club won the girls under-13 800-meter runs in 3 minutes, 5.84 seconds; and the girls under-13 200-meter dash in 30.10 seconds.
• Kaeden Gleason of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won the boys under-15 800-meter run in 2:22.34, and the boys under-15 200-meter dash in 28.66.
• Michelle Smith of the St. Croix Track Club won the girls under-17 800-meter run in 2:18.45, and the girls under-17 200-meter dash in 28.66.
• Michael Dizon-Bumann of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won the men’s under-20 800-meter run in 1:59.64, and the men’s under-20 200-meter dash in 25.12.
• Akyra Joseph of the St. Croix Track Club won the girls under-15 200-meter dash in 27.78, and the girls under-15 shot put in 8.32 meters (27.3 feet).
• Ariana Edgar of the St. Croix Track Club won the women’s under-20 shot put in 11.22 meters (36.8 feet), and the women’s under-20 discus in 32.47 meters (106.5 feet).
• Jordan Vaughn of the St. Croix Track Club won the men’s under-20 shot put in 9.18 meters (30.1 feet), and the men’s under-20 discus in 21.65 meters (71 feet).
Other event winners were Candace Felix of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (girls under-15 800-meter run, 3:17.37), Mason Lambert of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (boys under-17 800-meter run, 2:40.880, Rachel Conhoff of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (women’s open 800-meter run, 2:31.69), Nathan Langley of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (boys under-17 200-meter dash, 27.68), and Alexandra Bhola of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (women’s under-20 200-meter dash, 32.88).
The next meet on the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation schedule begins at 8 a.m. Saturday at the Educational Complex High track facility. For more information, visit www.virginislandspace.org/vitff.html.
V.I. Firearms and Gun Club to hold 3-gun competition
The Virgin Islands Firearms and Gun Club will hold its first 3-gun shooting competition on Saturday, May 15.
Registration for the competition, which will be held quarterly, is currently underway. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
To register or for more information, call 340-514-8663.
USVISA’s St. Vincent relief effort underway
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has started a relief drive to benefit the victims of the La Soufriere volcano on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The volcanic eruption on April 9 forced the evacuation of more than 16,000 people, and continuing eruptions have covered the islands in volcanic ash.
Donations will be accepted through April 30 at the USVI Soccer Association offices at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, and at the Viking Corporation (located behind Schneider Hospital) on St. Thomas.
Donations will be accepted between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday.
Requested supplies are diapers, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food items and bottled water.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, all donated items must be new and unused or unopened.
For more information, contact the USVI Soccer Association at 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
— To submit items for The Daily News’ Local Sports Roundup, email bkiser@dailynews.vi.