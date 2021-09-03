Klein wins Women’s Coalition’s Virtual Race
St. Croix’s Bridget Klein beat out a pair of teenagers to win the Women’s Coalition of St. Croix’s 37th annual Women’s Race, held virtually for the second year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Klein, a teacher and track/cross country coach at Good Home Country Day School, finished her two-mile run in 11 minutes, 28 seconds.
Under the virtual run rules set for this year’s Women’s Race, entrants had until Aug. 29 to complete their two-mile run and post their time with event organizers. This year, entrants came from across the territory as well as the mainland United States and Curacao.
Klein finished 18 seconds ahead of 14-year-old Shaiah David of St. Thomas, who completed her race in 11:46, with another 14-year-old, Kendra Calpano-Butler, coming in third in 12:00.
Rounding out the top 10 finishers in the Virtual Women’s Race were Anya Stuart (18:15), Leah Chewning (18:32), Kathy Cooke (19:15), Jo Shim (19:20), Terri Pettinger (20:15), Ivy Hunter (20:50) and Beth Runkle (21:03).
Age-group winners were Lily Daley (26:54, age 9-13), David (age 14-17), Saba Alfred (30:06, age 18-20), Klein (age 30-39), Stuart (age 40-49), Runkle (age 50-59), Cooke (age 60-69), Shim (age 70-79) and Johnnie Gilbert (30:10, age 80-over).
Registration opens for 48th St. Thomas Int’l Regatta
Registration opened this week for the 48th St. Thomas International Regatta and its accompanying Round the Rock Race, set for March 24-27, 2022.
The early registration fee is $170 per boat through Jan. 31, 2022. From Feb. 1-March 24, the entry fee rises to $340 per boat except for IC-24s and Hobie Waves, which is $230 per boat.
For the Round the Rocks Race, the entry fee is $50 per boat.
Early entries are also entered in a pair of drawings — on Oct. 31 and Nov. 30 — with the winner in each receiving customized long-sleeve team shirts.
Registration for the St. Thomas International Regatta can be done online at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14738, and for the Round the Rocks Race at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14737.
For more information, visit www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com, email stycisv@gmail.com or simpleislandboy51@gmail.com, or call 340-775-6320.
USVI 3X3 basketball series begins in early November
The 3X3 Basketball Organization will hold a series of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for men’s and women’s teams beginning in November.
The 3X3 Basketball Organization, a member of the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation, will hold three tournaments each on St. Croix and St. Thomas under International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 rules.
According to organizers, the purpose of the tournament series is to qualify teams through FIBA’s point system for regional, national and international FIBA 3X3 tournaments.
Each tournament will have two divisions — boys 19-under and men’s open — although tournament officials said that they are considering expanding into girls divisions based on interest.
Team rosters can have no more than four players, with no coaches or other individuals in the players’ area during tournament play.
The first tournaments will be held Nov. 19-20 on St. Croix, and Jan. 14-17 on St. Thomas.
Tournament locations and the full schedule have not been announced yet.
For more information, call 340-473-3561 or email 3x3basketballvi@gmail.com.