Krygsveld 2nd at Opti New England Championships
St. Thomas’ Tanner Krygsveld finished a close second at the 2021 Optimist New England Championships regatta, which concluded Aug. 12 in Newport, R.I.
The 14-year-old Krygsveld won four out of nine races and finished with 20 points, five behind regatta winner Richard Sykes of Old Greenwich, Conn. Sykes, 13, won six out of nine races to finish with 15 points.
Ironically, it was Sykes who finished second to Krygsveld two months ago in the 28th International Optimist Regatta held in the waters off St. Thomas.
Florida’s David Coates also had four races wins, but finished two points behind Krygsveld in third place (22 points).
Florida sailor Beck Brill was fourth with 23 points, followed by Miles Cundey with 29 points.
Krygsveld was the top finisher among five U.S. Virgin Islands residents competing in the Opti New England Championships. The other finishers were:
• Audrey Zimmerman of St. Thomas finished 30th out of 152 entrants with 83 points. Her best finish was a fifth, with three other top 10 finishes.
• Halina Diehl of St. Thomas finished 46th with 125 points. Her best finishes were a pair of ninth places.
• Howard Zimmerman of St. Thomas finished 68th with 168 points. His best finish was a seventh place.
• Emma Walters of St. Thomas finished 88th with 228 points. Her best finish was a 10th place.
USVI U-14 boys, girls open play Sunday in CFU tourney
The U.S. Virgin Islands’ under-14 boys and girls teams will open play on Sunday in the Caribbean Football Union’s Under-14 Boys and Girls Challenge Series tournament, being played in the Dominican Republic.
The U.S. Virgin Islands U-14 boys, playing in Tier 2, will open against Aruba at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Panamerican Stadium in San Cristolbal, D.R., on the outskirts of the capital city of Santo Domingo.
The USVI will then face Bonaire at 3:30 p.m. Monday and Turks and Caicos Islands at 4:43 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25. Those matches will also be played at Panamerican Stadium.
The semifinal games for Tier 2 will be played 3:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, at Panamerican Stadium and Feliz Sanchez Olympic Stadium in Santo Domingo. The championship will be held at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Olympic Stadium.
The USVI U-14 girls, also playing in Tier 2, will open play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against Aurba on the artificial turf field at Sante Fe School, a private school in Santo Domingo.
The U.S. Virgin Islands then faces St. Lucia at 3:30 p.m. Monday, Curacao at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Turks and Caicos Islands at 3:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, and St. Kitts and Nevis at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27. Those matches will also be played at the Sante Fe School.
The top two teams advance to the Tier 2 championship at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Olympic Stadium.
Making up the USVI U-14 boys team are goalkeepers Amir Yusuf and Caden Cox; defenders Romello Cuffy, Rodel Johnson Jr., Damien Victorin, Aarron Delsol, Maliek Southwell, Matthew Meyers and Zach Mitchell; midfielders Vinesh Naik, Khafri Francios, Devante Larsen, Jackson Watkins, Yannic Elizee, Jaeden Joseph, Andrew Bornn and Amorie Carty; and forward Marcus Sydney. The head coach is Felix St. Rose and assistant coach Raejae Joseph.
The U.S. Virgin Islands U-14 girls squad is made up of goalkeepers Elsa Holmes and Samantha Dennis; defenders Yadayyah Leo, Angelina Quezada, Norma Tyson, Nailah Addison, Isabella Quezada and Chaney Smith; midfielders Marleigh Andersen, Kirsten Jones, Lauren Jones, Taylor Roy, Vigga Tyson, Jade Browne and Yahsenah Leo; and forwards Charlotte Nairns, Hana Bronstein and Chaney Smith. The head coach is Claudia Lombard.
V.I. Road Race Nationals set for Sunday on St. Croix
The rescheduled V.I. Road Race National Championships, which was postponed because of Tropical Storm Grace, will be held Sunday on St. Croix.
In the Road Race Nationals, riders will start from the parking lot at the former Café Kaleidoscope on Southside Road. The Elite division riders will cover 51 miles, Expert division 40 miles, Sport division 30 miles, and Masters and Women’s divisions 15 miles.
Race-day registration will be held from 6:15-6:45 a.m. Helmets must be worn in order to participate, and under V.I. Health Department guidelines, all participants must wear face coverings at all times except when racing.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each division. Finishers awards will also be presented. For more information, call 340-643-6420.
3X3 basketball series begins in November
The 3X3 Basketball Organization will hold a series of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for men’s and women’s teams beginning in November.
The 3X3 Basketball Organization, a member of the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation, will hold three tournaments each on St. Croix and St. Thomas under International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 rules.
According to organizers, the purpose of the tournament series is to qualify teams through FIBA’s point system for regional, national and international FIBA 3X3 tournaments.
Each tournament will have two divisions — boys 19-under and men’s open — although tournament officials said that they are considering expanding into girls divisions based on interest.
Team rosters can have no more than four players, with no coaches or other individuals in the players’ area during tournament play.
The first tournaments will be held Nov. 19-20 on St. Croix, and Jan. 14-17 on St. Thomas. Tournament locations and the full schedule have not been announced yet.
For more information, call 340-473-3561 or email 3x3basketballvi@gmail.com.
