Krygsveld finishes 40th at Opti World Championship
St. Thomas teen Tanner Krygsveld had a strong finish on the final day of racing to finish 40th in the 2021 Optimist World Championship regatta, which concluded Friday in Rival del Garda, Italy.
The 14-year-old Krygsveld posted finishes of 47th and 17th in his two starts Friday, with the top 20 finish his best in the Opti Worlds since coming in 16th in his fifth race earlier in the week.
The finishes left Krygsveld with an adjusted final score of 202, and sandwiched between a pair of American sailors — nine points behind 39th place finisher Logan Mraz (193), and 10 ahead of 41st place Fynn Olsen (212).
In his 10 starts, Krygsveld had a pair of fourth-place finishes and a 10th place. He was the highest-finishing sailor from the Caribbean region.
Joshua Weech of the Bahamas was second-best, coming in 88th overall with 229 points, with Puerto Rico’s Rogelio Casellas Rivera third with 238 points (90th overall).
Brazil’s Alex Di Francesco Kuhl won the 2021 Opti Worlds title with 54 points, winning three races and posting three other top fives.
American sailor Gil Hackel was second with 59 points, and Italy’s Alex Demurtas was third with 79 points.
V.I. SPRD holding weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills — which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student.
For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camp has two more sessions scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15.
Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The next session will be held through July 16, and the final session will be held July 19-30.
The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.