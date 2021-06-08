Krygsveld finishes 5th at Opti North Americans
St. Thomas teen Tanner Krygsveld came away with a top-five finish from the 2021 Optimist North American Championship, which concluded Saturday in Riviera Mayarit, Mexico.
The 14-year-old Krygsveld finished fifth in the championship fleet, winning one race and posting four more top-10s in eight races to finish with 52 points, just two back of Puerto Rico’s Rogelio Casellas Rivera (50).
Fynn Olsen led a 1-2-3 finish by United States sailors, taking top honors with 23 points. Gil Hackel was second with 33 points, and Richard Sykes third at 41.
Krygsveld led a contingent of U.S. Virgin Islands sailors competing in the 2021 Opti North Americans, which had only one other sailor finish inside the top 50.
Cobia Fagan came in 40th overall with 159 points. His best finish was a 17th in the opening race.
Other USVI finishers were:
• Audrey Zimmerman finished 75th overall with 198 points. Her best finish was 11th in the third race.
• Emma Walters finished 78th overall with 201 points. Her best finish was 14th in the seventh race.
• Santiago Brunt finished 94th overall with 258 points. His best finish was eighth, coming in the last race.
• Howard Zimmerman finished 96th overall with 264 points. His best finish was 21st in the seventh race.
• John Brooks finished 108th overall with 345 points. His best finish was 40th in the seventh race.
Curacao blanks BVI in final World Cup qualifier
The British Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team extended its winless streak in international competition to 32 consecutive matches with an 8-0 loss to Curacao in its final group-play game in the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Americas Qualifiers match Saturday in Guatemala City, Guatemala.
The Nature Boyz — who finished 0-4-0 in Group C — trailed 6-0 at the half en route to their fifth straight international shutout, being outscored in four Americas Qualifiers matches 19-0.
Three players — Michael Maria, Charlison Benschop and reserve Kenji Gorre — had two goals each for Curacao, which is tied for the Group C lead with Guatemala at 3-0-0 (nine points). Leandro Bacuna and Brandley Kuwas also scored.
V.I. SPRD to hold weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will hold a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camps will be held between June 14 and July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills — which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18. The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer to hold junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer resort on St. Croix will hold a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camps will be held in four sessions running Monday-Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15.
The first session runs through June 18, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 3-4 p.m. and ages 8-11 from 4-6 p.m.
The second session will be held from June 21-July 2, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and for ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The third session will be held from July 5-16, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The final session will be held July 19-30, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The registration fee is $200 per session for ages 4-7 and $250 for ages 8-up. To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.