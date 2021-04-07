Mays named Outstanding Swimmer at NEC meet
St. Croix native Matthew Mays, a senior at Bryant University, was named the Outstanding Swimmer of the Meet in leading the Bulldogs’ men’s swimming and diving team to its first-ever Northeast Conference championship, held March 30-April 1 in Carlisle, Pa.
Mays, who graduated from Good Hope Country Day School and is a member of the USVI National Team, won three individual events and medaled in three relay events as Bryant finished with 851 points, beating Long Island University (715) and St. Francis Brooklyn (576) and Mount St. Mary’s (524).
Mays took home gold in the men’s 200-yard individual medley, the men’s 100-yard backstroke and men’s 200-yard backstroke. Mays won the 200 IM in 1 minute, 48.21 seconds on March 30, the 100 backstroke in 48.17 seconds on March 31, then capped the meet with his third event win in the 200 backstroke on April 1.
Mays’ winning time in the 200 backstroke – 1:44.06 – not only set a Bryant and Northeast Conference record, but was good enough to put Mays in the B-Cut line for the NCAA Championships.
Mays also helped the Bulldogs win a pair of relay events, anchoring in the men’s 200-yard freestyle relay and leading off in the men’s 200-yard medley relay. He also anchored Bryant’s 400-yard freestyle relay team, which finished second.
• St. Croix native Natalia Kuipers, a freshman at Bryant, swam in three events at the NEC Championships, won by the Bulldogs for the fourth time.
Kuipers’ best finish came in the women’s 1,650-yard freestyle, where she finished seventh in 17:43.64. She also finished 13th in the women’s 500-yard freestyle finals in 5:10.87, and 18th in the preliminary rounds of the women’s 200-yard butterfly in 2:11.46.
V.I. Tyrants finish 2nd in division at Spring Classic
A team of high school basketball players from St. Thomas finished second in their division last week at the AAU Spring Classic tournament, held March 26-28 in Orlando, Fla.
The Virgin Islands Tyrants advanced to the finals of the boys 20-under Silver championship division before losing to Pitirres Interamericana B of San Juan 68-52 in the final day of the tournament, held at the Orange County Convention Center.
The V.I. Tyrants went 1-1 in pool play, beating RSBA Varsity White Omar of Haines City, Fla. 65-39, but losing to Pitirres Interamericana A 55-47.
That sent the Tyrants on to the elimination round in the U-20 Silver championship division, with a 74-67 victory over RSBA Varsity Blue putting them in the division’s championship game.
Team members were Teagan Kappel, Jahleel O’Neal, Elijah Peltier, Isaiah Garnette, Winston Smith, Denny Gonzalez, Amayoa’Ah Phillips, A’Jahnai Farrington, Ahsani Ambo, David Rogers Jr., Jayvyn Potter and Kemani Riley. The coaches were Dr. Brad Kappel and Jared Smith.
Richards named one of 50 best tennis coaches
St. Thomas native John A. “Allie” Richards III has been named on of the United States’ 50 best tennis coaches by cable network Tennis Channel, and is in line to advance to the top 10 in fan voting currently underway.
Richards has represented the U.S. Virgin Islands in International Tennis Federation junior events, and has played for the territory in regional Davis Cup qualifiers in Cuba and South America.
The former Florida A&M player and head coach of its women’s tennis team has also competed for the USVI at the World University Games in Beijing in 2001 and the Pan American Games in Toronto in 2015.
Currently, Richards is co-owner and president of Central Florida Tennis Management Associates along with his brother Albert, who is vice president.
Richards is also the director of tennis at the Fort Gatlin Tennis Center in Orlando, Fla., and vice president of the Posh Rock Tennis Foundation.
In his spare time, Richards serves as head tennis coach for Special Olympics Florida, and is head coach of Boone High School’s tennis teams.
He was also selected to head the U.S. Professional Tennis Association’s National African-American Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.
Voting for the Tennis Channel’s “Top Tennis Coach in America” award is currently being held online at www.tennis.com. Individuals can vote once a day until April 11.
If Richards advances to the top 10, voting will resume April 19, with individuals allowed to again vote once a day.
Zero Tolerance Basketball holding doughnut sale
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization of St. Thomas is in its final day of taking orders for its spring Krispy Kreme doughnut fundraiser.
Orders will be taken through today, with delivery scheduled for April 19-20. To place an order or get more information, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489, 340-344-3070 or 340-998-3310.
