Phillip sets BVI record in final Olympic tuneup meet
British Virgin Islands swimmer Elinah Phillip broke one of her own BVI records and brought home three medals from USA Swimming’s Southern Zone South Sectional Championships, which concluded Sunday in Gainesville and Plantation, Fla.
The 21-year-old Phillip, who will compete for the BVI in the Tokyo Olympics, shattered her own record in the women’s long course 100-meter freestyle with a time of 58.17 seconds, good for ninth overall in the event.
Phillip had set the territory’s record just over four years ago, with a time of 59.30 at the 2017 CARIFTA Championships in Nassau.
Phillip, a rising junior on Florida International University’s swim team, helped her Golden Panther Aquatics team finish third overall in women’s team scoring.
She swam the opening leg on Golden Panther Aquatics’ women’s 200-meter freestyle relay team, which took the gold in 1 minute, 46.80 seconds.
Phillip then earned a silver medal in the women’s 50-meter freestyle — the event she will compete in at the Tokyo Games — touching the wall in 26.30 seconds.
She then swam the anchor leg on her team’s women’s 200-meter medley relay team, which earned a silver medal with a time of 2:00.78.
VIGFC announces July Open kids fishing tourney July 24
The Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club will hold its annual July Open kids fishing tournament on Saturday, July 24, in Red Hook on the East End of St. Thomas.
The July Open will be held at IGY’s American Yacht Harbor in Red Hook, with the event divided into two time periods — from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — with 100 entries in each period to allow for social distancing. Masks will also be required of all participants.
“We’re pleased to be able to host the tournament again this year,” Kevin Haddox, who will co-direct this year’s tournament with Karl Gartner, said in a prepared release. “Fishing is a lot of fun and it’s a great outdoors activity. It’s easy for families because we provide the handlines and bait, the kids can spread out all along the docks to fish, and afterward, there’s pizza and prizes. Kids also get T-shirts and backpacks.”
Entries are open to boys and girls 14 years of age and under, with all participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Each entrants’ catch will be weighed by officials from the V.I. Planning and Natural Resources Department’s Fish and Wildlife Division.
Prizes will be awarded to the top anglers in two age groups — ages 6-under and ages 7-14 — that will include trophies crafted by My Brother’s Workshop, gift certificates, cash and items donated by local businesses.
There is no charge to enter the July Open, and participants can register online at www.vigfc.com. For more information, call 340-775-9144 or email usvigfc@gmail.com.
V.I. SPRD hosting weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18. The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camp has two more sessions scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15. Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The next session will be held through July 16, and the final session will be held July 19-30. The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up. To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.