Pruitt wins second pro bout in Georgia by TKO
St. Thomas boxer Deion Pruitt won his second professional fight Saturday night during the “Vegas In Atlanta” fight card at the Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge in Decatur, Ga.
The 25-year-old Pruitt (2-0-0, 2 KOs), whose pro debut came March 27 in Decatur, won Saturday’s light-heavyweight division fight in a second-round technical knockout over Randy Mast of Springfield, Mo.
Pruitt, with former world champion Julian “The Hawk” Jackson in his corner as trainer, staggered Mast (2-3-0) with a series of combinations, then put him on his knees with a right to the midsection early in the second round.
After a standing eight count, Pruitt got Mast in the corner and staggered him again with a solid right, with the referee calling the fight at that point, 45 seconds into the second round of the scheduled four-round bout.
It was Pruitt’s second straight win by TKO, with his first also coming in the second round. In his debut March 27, he took down Christopher Lavant (0-7-0) of Augusta, Ga., 16 seconds into the second round of a scheduled four-rounder.
Smith 2nd in 800M at NACAC Championships
St. Croix native Mikaela Smith came away with a silver medal over the weekend at the North American, Central American and Caribbean (NACAC) Track and Field Championships, which concluded Sunday in San Jose, Costa Rica.
Smith, a rising senior on Austin Peay State University’s track team, finished second in the under-23 women’s 800-meter run Saturday, crossing the line in 2 minutes, 19.87 seconds.
She finished more than 11 seconds behind Shafiqua Maloney of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, who won in 2:08.13.
Malone 4th in final tuneup event before Tokyo Games
Tortola’s Chantel Malone, who will compete for the British Virgin Islands in the upcoming Tokyo Olympics, finished fourth in the women’s long jump Friday at the American Track League’s Stars and Stripes Classic meet in Atlanta.
Malone, considered a medal contender at the Tokyo Games, posted a best jump of 6.67 meters at the Stars and Stripes Classic, her final tuneup event before heading to Tokyo.
Great Britain’s Loraine Uren won the women’s long jump with a best of 6.89 meters, followed by Russia’s Darya Klishina (6.79 meters) and Nigeria’s Ese Brume (6.78 meters).
V.I. SPRD holding weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills — which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camp has two more sessions scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15. Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The next session will be held through July 16, and the final session will be held July 19-30.
The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.
