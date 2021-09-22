Registration underway for St. Croix Open tourney
Registration is now underway for the annual Clinical Lab St. Croix Open tennis tournament, which will take place Oct. 14-24 at the Tennis Club of St. Croix.
The tournament will have matches in 13 different divisions — men’s A and B singles, men’s A and B doubles, men’s 50-plus doubles, women’s A and B singles, women’s A and B doubles, women’s 50-plus doubles, mixed A and B doubles and mixed 50-plus doubles.
The deadline for entries is 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10. Under V.I. Health Department rules, all players must submit proof of vaccination with their entry forms.
For more information, email ddewild@attglobal.net.
Zero Tolerance Basketball taking doughnut orders
The Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization Inc. of St. Thomas is currently taking orders for its final round of Krispy Kreme doughnuts for the year.
Orders must be placed and prepaid by Oct. 15, with delivery set for Oct. 22-23.
To place an order or for more information, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489, 340-344-3070 or 340-998-3310.
Registration opens for 48th St. Thomas Int’l Regatta
Registration opened this week for the 48th St. Thomas International Regatta and its accompanying Round the Rock Race, set for March 24-27, 2022.
The early registration fee is $170 per boat through Jan. 31, 2022. From Feb. 1-March 24, the entry fee rises to $340 per boat except for IC-24s and Hobie Waves, which is $230 per boat. For the Round the Rocks Race, the entry fee is $50 per boat.
Early entries are also entered in a pair of drawings — on Oct. 31 and Nov. 30 — with the winner in each receiving customized long-sleeve team shirts.
Registration for the St. Thomas International Regatta can be done online at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14738, and for the Round the Rocks Race at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14737.
For more information, visit www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com, email stycisv@gmail.com or simpleislandboy51@gmail.com, or call 340-775-6320.
USVI 3X3 basketball series begins in November
The 3X3 Basketball Organization will hold a series of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for men’s and women’s teams beginning in November.
The 3X3 Basketball Organization, a member of the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation, will hold three tournaments each on St. Croix and St. Thomas under International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 rules.
According to organizers, the purpose of the tournament series is to qualify teams through FIBA’s point system for regional, national and international FIBA 3X3 tournaments.
Each tournament will have two divisions — boys 19-under and men’s open — although tournament officials said that they are considering expanding into girls divisions based on interest.
Team rosters can have no more than four players, with no coaches or other individuals in the players’ area during tournament play.
The first tournaments will be held Nov. 19-20 on St. Croix, and Jan. 14-17 on St. Thomas. Tournament locations and the full schedule have not been announced yet.
For more information, call 340-473-3561 or email 3x3basketballvi@gmail.com.