Richards in top 10 among U.S.’s best tennis coaches
St. Thomas native John A. “Allie” Richards III has moved into the top 10 in voting for the United States’ best tennis coaches by cable network Tennis Channel.
Richards has represented the U.S. Virgin Islands in International Tennis Federation junior events, and has played for the territory in regional Davis Cup qualifiers in Cuba and South America.
The former Florida A&M player and head coach of its women’s tennis team has also competed for the USVI at the World University Games in Beijing in 2001 and the Pan American Games in Toronto, Canada, in 2015.
Currently, Richards is co-owner and president of Central Florida Tennis Management Associates along with his brother Albert, who is vice president.
Richards is also the director of tennis at the Fort Gatlin Tennis Center in Orlando, Fla., and vice president of the Posh Rock Tennis Foundation.
In his spare time, Richards serves as head tennis coach for Special Olympics Florida, and is head coach of Boone High School’s tennis teams. He was also selected to head the U.S. Professional Tennis Association’s National African-American Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.
Voting for the Tennis Channel’s “Top Tennis Coach in America” award is currently being held online at www.tennis.com. Individuals can vote once a day until May 2.
USVISA’s St. Vincent volcano relief underway
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has started a relief drive to benefit the victims of the La Soufriere volcano on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The volcanic eruption on April 9 forced the evacuation of more than 16,000 people, and continuing eruptions have covered the islands in volcanic ash.
Donations will be accepted through Friday at the USVI Soccer Association offices at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, and at the Viking Corporation headquarters (located behind Schneider Hospital) on St. Thomas.
Donations will be accepted between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday.
Requested supplies are diapers, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food items and bottled water.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, all donated items must be new and unused or unopened.
For more information, contact the USVI Soccer Association at 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
V.I. Firearms and Gun Club to hold 3-gun contest
The Virgin Islands Firearms and Gun Club will hold its first 3-gun shooting competition on Saturday, May 15.
Registration for the competition, which will be held quarterly, is currently underway. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
To register or for more information, call 340-514-8663.
— To submit items for The Daily News’ Local Sports Roundup, email bkiser@dailynews.vi. For notices of upcoming events, please submit the items at least two weeks in advance of the event if possible.