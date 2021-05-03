Sanes makes Olympic time at 2021 UANA Qualifier
Adriel Sanes finally achieved one of the biggest goals of his swimming career — getting a chance to compete in the Olympics.
The St. Croix native made it happen Saturday night in Clermont, Fla., qualifying for the Tokyo Summer Games in the men’s 200-meter breaststroke during this weekend’s 2021 UANA Tokyo Qualifier meet.
Sanes, who set a U.S. Virgin Islands record in winning the 200 breaststroke in 2 minutes, 14.45 seconds, handily surpassed the Olympic “B” qualifying time of 2:14.26 during a special time trial later Saturday, posting a personal-best time of 2:12.59.
The 22-year-old Sanes became the first USVI swimmer to qualify for the Tokyo Games, scheduled for July 23-Aug. 8. It’s also the 10th consecutive Summer Games and the 11th time overall that the U.S. Virgin Islands has had a swimming entry.
USVI swimmers went on to set six records — four open and two age-group — during the four-day UANA Tokyo Qualifier, which began Thursday at the Orlando Health National Training Center.
Sanes finished the meet with three USVI records. He also set a new mark in the men’s 50-meter breaststroke of 28.31 seconds on Thursday, breaking a two-year-old record and finishing fourth in the event; and added a new record in the men’s 100-meter breaststroke of 1:02.41 during Friday’s preliminaries. Sanes wound up finishing fifth in the 100 breaststroke final in 1:02.61.
Sanes also competed in the men’s 100-meter freestyle, with a best time of 52.75 in the preliminaries and finishing 18th in the finals in 53.26.
St. Croix’s Natalia Kuipers, who just finished her freshman season at Bryant University, set a USVI record in the women’s 1,500-meter freestyle. The 18-year-old Kuipers broke her own record set in 2019 with a time of 18:34.39, good for 14th overall.
Kuipers also competed in three other events — he finished 42nd in the women’s 200-meter freestyle in 2:17.29; 19th in the women’s 400-meter freestyle finals in 4:39.95; and 14th in the women’s 800-meter freestyle in 9:40.02.
St. Thomas’ Max Wilson, 17, set two USVI age-group records: in the men’s 100-meter backstroke preliminaries of 58.10 on Friday before finishing ninth overall in the final in 58.85, and in the men’s 200-meter individual medley final in 2:08.19, finishing 12th overall.
Wilson also competed in three other events — he finished 13th in the men’s 50-meter backstroke in 27.04; 47th in the men’s 50-meter freestyle in 25.07; and 12th in the men’s 200-meter backstroke final in 2:08.96.
St. Croix’s Matthew Mays, also a member of Bryant’s swim team, competed in three events at the UANA Tokyo Qualifier. He finished eighth in the men’s 100-meter backstroke final in 58.09 after swimming 57.83 in the preliminaries; ninth in the men’s 200-meter individual medley final in 2:08.55 after posting a 2:07.91 in the prelims; and fifth in the men’s 200-meter butterfly final in 2:04.55.
Miller sets two USVI records at Florida meet
St. Croix’s Riley Miller set a pair of U.S. Virgin Islands age-group records over the weekend during the 2021 Go for the Gold Invitational meet, held Saturday and Sunday in Sebastian, Fla.
The 12-year-old Miller went on to win six events during the two-day meet at the North County Aquatic Center, tops among a 14-member St. Croix Dolphins team that racked up 36 medals, including 15 golds.
Miller set USVI age-group records in winning the girls 12-under 100-meter backstroke, besting her own record with a time of 1 minute, 11.15 seconds.
Miller then broke a four-year-old USVI record in winning the girls 12-under 50-meter butterfly in 31.98 seconds.
Miller also won the girls 12-under 50-meter freestyle (29.22), 200-meter individual medley (2:41.26), 100-meter freestyle (1:04.99), and 50-meter backstroke (33.97).
Other medal winners from the St. Croix Dolphins were:
• Daryan Maynard, 12, claimed four gold medals — in the boys 12-under 100-meter backstroke (1:12.96), 50-meter butterfly (31.45), 50-meter freestyle (29.27) and 100-meter butterfly (1:11.54) — and silver medals in the 200-meter individual medley (2:37.45) and 100-meter freestyle (1:03.46).
• Diella Maynard, 10, won three gold medals — in the girls 12-under 100-meter backstroke (1:42.01), 200-meter individual medley (3:40.32) and 100-meter butterfly (1:50.85) — took silver in the 50-meter butterfly (45.49) and bronze in the 50-meter backstroke (48.01).
• Madelyn Donnelly, 12, took the gold medal in winning the girls 12-under 50-meter breaststroke in 41.27, and took the bronze medal in the 100-meter breaststroke (1:32.43).
• Kaeden Gleason, 13, won a gold medal in the boys 13-over 200-meter freestyle in 2:10.05, took silver medals in the 200-meter individual medley (2:29.95) and 400-meter freestyle (4:39.63), and a bronze in the 100-meter backstroke (1:09.02).
• Sanay Von Schilling, 8, took silver in the boys 12-under 100-metere backstroke (2:06.57) and a pair of bronze medals — in the 50-meter freestyle (49.24) and 100-meter freestyle (1:58.30).
• Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer, 12, took silver in the boys 12-over 50-meter backstroke (35.43), as well as four bronze medals — in the 100-meter backstroke (1:15.47), 50-meter freestyle (29.64), 100-meter freestyle (1:03.61) and 100-meter butterfly (1:19.57).
• Morgan Garner, 14, got the silver medal in the girls 13-over 400-meter individual medley (6:18.90) and the bronze in the 100-meter backstroke (1:20.48).
• Michael Dizon-Bumann, 17, picked up three bronze medals — in the boys 13-over 200-meter freestyle (2:05.53), 50-meter freestyle (25.66) and 100-meter freestyle (56.57).
Hurricanes win SAISA Baker Team Race title for 4th time
Antilles School’s sailing team added another trophy to its case over the weekend, winning the South Atlantic Interscholastic Sailing Association’s Team Race Championship in Miami.
The Hurricanes — coached by Antilles grad Teddy Nicolosi and Sean Segerblom — beat out host-team Ransom Everglades School in a tiebreaker to win the SAISA Team Race title for the third straight year and fourth since 2015.
Both Antilles and Ransom Everglades finished the six-team regatta with identical 8-2 records. However, the Hurricanes won both of their races against the Raiders, giving Antilles the title.
The win now sends Antilles School on to the Interscholastic Sailing Association’s Baker Team Race National Championships, being held May 22-23 in Miami. The Hurricanes have won the Baker Team Race national title twice, in 2017 and 2006.
Competing for Antilles this weekend were skippers Mia Nicolosi, Rayne Duff, Mateo Di Blasi and Caroline Sibilly; and crew Katherine Majette, Savannah Young, Lexi Young, Caitlin Briggs and J.J. Knowles.
This group will also compete this coming weekend in the SAISA District Championship/Mallory Qualifier, set for Friday through Sunday in Charleston, S.C.
The top finishers qualify for the ISSA Mallory Doublehanded National Championship, scheduled for June 5-6 in Cleveland, Ohio. Antilles has won the Mallory Trophy three times, in 2013, 2011 and 2006.
V.I. Firearms and Gun Club to hold 3-gun competition
The Virgin Islands Firearms and Gun Club will hold its first 3-gun shooting competition on Saturday, May 15.
Registration for the competition, which will be held quarterly, is currently underway. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
To register or for more information, call 340-514-8663.
