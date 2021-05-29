Silly Sockathon set for Sunday on St. Croix
The Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation will hold a free youth duathlon, the Silly Sockathon, on Sunday morning on St. Croix.
The run-bike-run event will be held at the Susana Ocasio Santana Park at Altona Lagoon in Gallow’s Bay, and is open to boys and girls ages 5-15, with the competition broken up into four age groups.
The age 5-6 division will run ¼ mile, bike ½ mile, then run a final ¼ mile. The age 7-8 division will run ¼ mile, bike 1 mile, then finish with a ½-mile run. The age 9-11 division will run ½ mile, bike 1 mile, then finish with a ½-mile run. The age 12-15 division will have the longest course – a ½-mile run, a 3-mile bike ride, finishing with a 1-mile run. Helmets and shoes must be worn while riding the bikes.
Ribbons will be presented to finishers, and snacks will be given to all participants who cross the finish line. Goody bags will also be given to the first 35 participants to register.
Registration will be held race morning from 7 a.m. to 7:45 a.m., with the Silly Sockathon races beginning at 8 a.m. While there is no fee to participate, a parent or guardian must fill out the registration form.
Children without bikes need to call 340-513-2707 in advance to reserve a bike. In addition, parents and children must wear masks at the event site, and can only remove them while competing or eating.
Memorial Day bike ride Monday on St. Croix
The Virgin Islands Cycling Federation is holding a non-competitive Memorial Day group ride on St. Croix for Monday morning.
All participants will assemble by 6:45 a.m. at the Sunny Isle Annex parking lot in front of WAPA’s St. Croix offices, with departure set for 7 a.m.
The group ride will cover 30 miles, traveling along South Shore Road to the east end of St. Croix, then return to Sunny Isle Annex.
For those wishing a longer ride, a group is planning to follow that route with a trip to the North Shore Road, with a turnaround at the Cane Bay area, adding another 20 miles to the ride.
Each rider is asked to bring their own water and snacks. For more information, call 340-643-6420.