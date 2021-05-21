Smith helps Govs take silver in event at meet
St. Croix native Mikaela Smith helped Austin Peay University’s women’s track team take the silver medal in the women’s 4x400-meter relay during the Ohio Valley Conference’s outdoor championships May 15 in Charleston, Ill.
Smith ran the second of four legs as the Governors finished the event in 3 minutes, 48.51 seconds, just behind race winners Murray State’s 3:47.98. Belmont was third in 3:49.38.
Smith also competed in the women’s 800-meter run. She qualified for the finals by posting a 2:14.86 in the preliminaries May 14 to earn the eighth spot. Smith then finished fourth in the final in 2:13.34 after leading for three-quarters of the race.
St. Croix teen sets USVI record at VITFF meet
St. Croix native Michelle Smith set a U.S. Virgin Islands age-group record in one event and won another during the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation’s developmental meet May 15 on St. Croix.
Smith, running for the St. Croix Track Club, won the under-17 girls 400-meter run in 57.82 seconds, setting a new USVI record. She also won the under-17 girls 200-meter run in 28.19.
Smith was one of five athletes to win multiple events during the VITFF meet, held at the Educational Complex High School stadium. Others were:
• Michael Dizon-Bumann of the Jolly Rogers Track Club, who won the under-20 men’s 200-meter hurdles (28.16), 400-meter run (53.16) and the javelin throw (19.69 meters).
• Akyra Joseph of the St. Croix Track Club, who won the under-15 girls long jump (4.52 meters), 400-meter run (1 minute, 6.78 seconds), and 200-meter run (32.22).
• Josh Tewinkle of the St. Croix Track Club, who won the under-15 boys long jump (4.58 meters) and 200-meter run (30.60).
• Jeniqua Weekes of the St. Croix Track Club, who won the under-13 long jump (3.77 meters) and 400-meter run (1:12.93).
Other event winners were Demetri Flemming of the St. Croix Track Club (under-15 boys javelin, 7.10 meters), Ariana Edgar of the St. Croix Track Club (under-20 women’s javelin, 18.25 meters), Nathan Langleuy of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (under-17 boys 200-meter run, 30.90), Kaeden Gleason of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (under-15 boys 400-meter run, 1:01.48), Mason Lambert of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (under-17 boys 400-meter run, 1:09.45), and Alexandra Bhola of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (under-20 women’s 400-meter run, 1:14.68).
The next meet will be the USVI national championships, scheduled for June 5 on St. Croix.