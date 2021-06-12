Smith sets two records at V.I. Championships
St. Croix teenager Michelle Smith set two U.S. Virgin Islands age-group records during the 2021 Virgin Islands National Track and Field Championships, held June 5 on St. Croix.
The 15-year-old Smith, competing with the St. Croix Track Club, set USVI records in winning the under-17 girls 100-meter hurdles (15.51 seconds) and the 400-meter hurdles (1 minute, 2.45 seconds).
The record-setting wins were among the three events Smith won during the day-long meet, held at the St. Croix Educational Complex High School stadium. She also won the under-17 girls 800-meter run (2:25.66).
Among the senior-level athletes competing in the USVI Championships were Nia Jack, who recently completed her senior year on Alabama State’s track and field team; USVI record holders Wanetta Kirby and Yashira Rhymer-Stuart, and four-time USVI Olympian and three-event record holder Lavern Jones-Ferrette.
Jack won the open women’s 100-meter dash in 11.88 seconds, while Rhymer-Stuart — who holds the USVI record in the women’s high jump — won that event with a jump of 1.70 meters.
Other multi-event winners at the USVI Championships were:
• Michael Dizon-Bumann of St. Croix’s Jolly Rogers Track Club, competing in the under-20 men’s division, won the 3,000-meter run (9:43.73), 1,500-meter run (4:26.36) and 800-meter run (2:08.51).
• Jeniqua Weekes of the St. Croix Track Club, competing in the under-13 girls division, won the 100-meter dash (14.65), 200-meter dash (30.75) and 400-meter run (1:08.47).
• Kaeden Gleason of the Jolly Rogers Track Club, competing in the under-15 boys division, won the 1,500-meter run (5:08.83), 400-meter run (1:00.53), and 800-meter run (2:35.63).
• Jordan Vaughn of the St. Croix Track Club, competing in the under-20 men’s division,, won the discus (22.32 meters), shot put (9.61 meters) and javelin (25.45 meters).
• Akyra Joseph of the St. Croix Track Club, competing in the under-15 girls division, won the 100-meter hurdles (17.66), 800-meter run (2:54.78) and shot put (7.02 meters).
• Mason Lambert of the Jolly Rogers Track Club, competing in the under-17 boys division, won the 3,000-meter run (11:25.57) and 1,500-meter run (5:23.52).
• Rachel Conhoff of the Jolly Rogers Track Club, competing in the open women’s division, won the 3,000-meter run (1:39.88) and 1,500-meter run (5:31.83).
• Alexandra Bhola of the Jolly Rogers Track Club, competing in the under-20 women’s division, won the 100-meter dash (15.26) and 200-meter dash (32.45).
• Raynier Charlery of St. Thomas’ Cheetah Track Club, competing in the under-17 boys division, won the 100-meter dash (12.06) and 200-meter dash (24.66).
• Rahyim George of the Cheetah Track Club, competing in the under-20 men’s division, won the 100-meter dash (11.60) and 200-meter dash (24.67).
• Shaiah David of St. Thomas, competing in the under-20 women’s division, won the 1,500-meter run (6:40.48) and 400-meter run (1:14.90).
• Mikaela Smith of the St. Croix Track Club, competing in the open women’s division, won the 400-meter hurdles (1:04.32) and 800-meter run (2:19.85).
Single-event winners were Joshua Tewinkle of the St. Croix Track Club (under-15 boys 100-meter hurdles, 18.17), Kirra Lambert of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (under-17 girls 400-meter run, 1:06.17), Makari Matthew of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (under-20 men’s 400-meter run, 56.19), Nathan Langley of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (under-17 boys 400-meter run, 1:00.56), Candace Felix of the Jolly Rogers Track Club (under-15 girls 200-meter dash, 32.51), Johann Clendenin of the St. Croix Track Club (masters men’s shot put, 9.10 meters), Kaleb Scott of the St. Croix Track Club (under-13 boys shot put, 4.92 meters), and V’Manie Rochester of the Cheetah Track Club (under-15 boys shot put, 8.41 meters).
V.I. SPRD to hold weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will hold a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camps will be held between June 14 and July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will run from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills — which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer to hold junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer resort on St. Croix will hold a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camps will be held in four sessions running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15.
The first session runs through June 18, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 3-4 p.m. and ages 8-11 from 4-6 p.m.
The second session will be held from June 21-July 2, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and for ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The third session will be held from July 5-16, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The final session will be held July 19-30, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.