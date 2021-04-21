Smith sets USVI age-group records during VITFF meet on St. Croix
St. Croix teen Michelle Smith won three events, setting U.S. Virgin Islands age-group records in two of them, during the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation’s first meet of the 2021 season Saturday.
Smith, running for the St. Croix Track Club, set USVI records in winning the under-17 girls 400-meter hurdles, winning in 1 minute, 3.57 seconds, and the under-17 girls 60-meter hurdles, which she won in 9.54 seconds. She also won the under-17 girls 1,500-meter run in 5:06.55.
Smith’s time in the 400 hurdles also bested the qualifying standard for the CARIFTA Junior Track Championships, which will be held in Bermuda on Aug. 13-15.
Other multi-event winners were:
• Mikey Dizon-Bumann of the Jolly Rogers Track Club, who won the under-20 men’s 1,500-meter run in 4:15.78, the under-20 men’s 80-meter hurdles in 13.74, and the under-20 men’s 400-meter run in 54.20. He also finished second in the men’s under-20 80-meter dash in 10.36.
• Akyra Joseph of the St. Croix Track Club won the under-15 girls 60-meter hurdles in 10.72, the under-15 girls shot put in 8.15 meters, and the under-15 girls 80-meter dash in 11.28.
• Kaeden Gleason of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won the under-15 boys 80-meter hurdles in 15.54 and the under-15 boys 400-meter run in 1:03.67. He also finished second in the under-15 boys 80-meter dash in 11:56.
• Jeniqua Weekes of the St. Croix Track Club won the under-13 girls 60-meter dash in 8.95 and the under-13 girls 400-meter run in 1:12.72.
• Joshua Tewinkle of the St. Croix Track Club won the under-15 boys shot put in 7.04 meters and the under-15 boys 80-meter dash in 11.40. He also finished second in the under-15 boys 80-meter hurdles in 15.80 and the under-15 boys 400-meter run in 1:04.97.
• Kirra Lambert of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won under-17 girls 80-meter dash in 12.23 and the under-17 girls 400-meter run in 1:08.85. She also finished second in the under-17 girls 1,500-meter run in 5:53.64 and the under-17 girls 60-meter hurdles in 12.85.
• Alexandra Bhola of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won the under-20 women’s 80-meter dash in 12.85 and the under-20 women’s 400-meter run in 1:18.23.
Other event winners were:
• Mason Lambert of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won the under-17 boys 1,500-meter run in 5:20.86.
• Rachel Conhoff of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won the open women’s 1,500-meter run in 5:12.88.
• Ariana Edgar of the St. Croix Track Club won the under-20 women’s shot put in 11.56 meters.
• Jordan Vaughn of the St. Croix Track Club won the under-20 men’s shot put in 10.06 meters. He also finished third in the under-20 men’s 80-meter dash in 10.88.
• Makari Matthew of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won the under-20 men’s 80-meter dash in 10.26. He also finished second in the under-20 men’s 400-meter run in 1:00.60.
• Candace Felix of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won the under-15 girls 400-meter run in 1:18.26. She also finished second in the under-15 girls 60-meter hurdles in 13.04 and the under-15 girls 80-meter dash in 12.87.
The next VITFF meet is scheduled for Friday, April 23, at the Educational Complex High School stadium. No spectators will be allowed to enter the stadium, but can watch from their cars outside the facility. Only registered athletes, coaching and meet officials will be allowed inside the stadium per COVID-19 guidelines from the V.I. Health Department.
Eugene Thomas ‘Honoring a Legend’ tourney begins Thursday on St. Croix
The Eugene “Genix” Thomas “Honoring a Legend” tournament continues this coming weekend on St. Croix, with a baseball tournament between the St. Thomas All-Stars and St. Croix All-Stars in both junior varsity and varsity divisions.
The three-day tournament – named in honor of Thomas, a coach and trainer on St. Croix for more than five decades – begins Thursday, April 22, and concludes Saturday, April 24, at the D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
No spectators will be allowed to watch the games due to COVID-19 protocols; only the teams, game officials and team chaperones will be allowed in the ballpark.
The tournament is being conducted by the V.I. Education Department’s Division of Sports and Athletics in cooperation with the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department.
U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association begins St. Vincent volcano relief effort
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association are starting a relief drive to benefit the victims of the La Soufriere volcano on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The volcanic eruption on April 9 forced the evacuation of more than 16,000 people, and continuing eruptions have covered the islands in volcanic ash.
Donations will be accepted through April 30 at the USVI Soccer Association offices at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, and at the Viking Corporation (located behind Schneider Hospital) on St. Thomas.
Donations will be accepted between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday.
For more information, contact the USVI Soccer Association at 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
