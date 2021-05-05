Smith sets personal record at Kentucky track meet
St. Croix native Mikaela Smith, a junior on Austin Peay University’s track team, set a personal record in the women’s 800-meter run during the Kentucky Invitational meet, held Friday and Saturday in Lexington, Ky.
Smith won her heat race in the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 11.89 seconds, good for sixth overall out of 39 competitors. She missed out on fifth place by just 0.001 seconds.
“We’ve done some unique things with Mikaela the last few weeks,” Austin Peay head coach Valerie Brown said in a prepared release. “Being able to run that heat, to pace it by herself, shows how committed she is to excellence and how unafraid she is of competition.”
Smith’s time not only moved her into the top 10 this season in the Ohio Valley Conference, but it was the third-best in U.S. Virgin Islands history, just behind record-holder Ninfa Barnard’s 2:08.43 and No. 2 Nichelle Gibbs’ 2:10.07.
Smith sets USVI record during VITFF track meet
St. Croix teen Michelle Smith set a U.S. Virgin Islands age-group record in winning one event during Saturday’s Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation’s third developmental meet.
Smith won the girls 17-under 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 2.62 seconds to set the USVI age-group mark. The time was also good enough to qualify the St. Croix Track Club athlete in the event for the 2021 CARIFTA Games, scheduled for Aug. 13-15 in Bermuda.
Smith went on to win two other events in Saturday’s meet — the girls 17-under 1,500-meter run in 4:59.98, and the 60-meter high hurdles in 9.85 seconds.
Akyra Joseph and Joshua Tewinkle, both with the St. Croix Track Club, were four-event winners in the 15-under division in Saturday’s meet, held at the Educational Complex High School stadium.
Joseph won the girls 15-under 60-meter high hurdles (10.71), 80-meter dash (10.96), high jump (1.41 meters) and 400-meter run (1:02.22). , held Saturday at the Educational Complex High School stadium. Tewinkle won the boys 15-under 80-meter high hurdles (15.88), 80-meter dash (11.09), high jump (1.35 meters) and 400-meter run (1:04.52).
Other event winners in Saturday’s meet were:
• Nathan Langley of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won three events in the boys 17-under division — the 80-meter dash (10.54), 80-meter high hurdles (15.79), and the 400-meter run (1:03.86).
• Jeniqua Weeks of the St. Croix Track Club won three events in the girls 13-under division — the 60-meter dash (8.79), high jump (1.15 meters) and 400-meter run (1:10.97).
• Jah Whyte of the St. Croix Track Club won two events in the men’s 20-under division — the 1,500-meter run (4:35.72) and the 400-meter run (55.81).
• Rachael Conhoff of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won two events in the women’s open division — the 1,500-meter run (5:10.44) and 400-meter run (1:07.02).
• Katelyn Jones of the St. Croix Track Club won the girls 13-under 1,500-meter run (7:44.72).
• Mason Lambert of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won the boys 17-under 1,500-meter run (5:21.49).
• Ariana Edgar of the St. Croix Track Club won the women’s 20-under 80-meter dash (11.63).
• Makari Matthew of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won the men’s 20-under 80-meter dash (9.98).
• Kirra Lambert of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won the girls 17-under 400-meter run (1:09.46).
• Alexandra Bhola of the Jolly Rogers Track Club won the women’s 20-under 400-meter run (1:15.11).
The next VITFF developmental meet is scheduled for May 15 at the Educational Complex High stadium, beginning at 8 a.m. Under COVID-19 protocols, only athletes, coaches and meet officials will be allowed in the stadium. Spectators can watch the events from their vehicles outside the facility.
For more information, visit www.virginislandspace.org/vitff.html.
USVISA to hold festivals on St. Croix, St. Thomas
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has scheduled a series of grassroots soccer festivals on both St. Croix and St. Thomas in an effort to attract more people to the sport.
The festivals are scheduled to begin May 15, with events held over five weekends. Each festival will have activities geared towards boys and girls ages 5-12, with learning activities for adults as well.
Festivals on St. Croix will be held at D.C. Canegata Ball Park on May 15, John F. Kennedy Terrance on May 22, Pedro Cruz Ball Park in Estate Profit on May 29, Grove Ball Park on June 5 and Whim Gardens in Wilford Pedro Homes on June 12.
On St. Thomas, festivals will be held at Osward Harris Court on May 15, Gladys Abraham Field in Kirwin Terrance on May 22, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on May 29, Alvin McBean Ball Park on June 5, and Ezra Frederick-Frydenhoj Ball Park on June 12.
All festivals will run from 8 a.m. to noon. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with matches running from 10 a.m. to noon.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
V.I. Firearms and Gun Club to hold 3-gun contest
The Virgin Islands Firearms and Gun Club will hold its first 3-gun shooting competition on Saturday, May 15.
To register or for more information, call 340-514-8663.