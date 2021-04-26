St. Croix, St. Thomas split baseball tourney titles
The St. Croix All-Stars varsity team and the St. Thomas All-Stars junior varsity squad came away with the trophies from this weekend’s Eugene “Genix” Thomas “Honoring a Legend” baseball tournament, which concluded Saturday on St. Croix.
The three-day tournament — named in honor of Thomas, a coach and trainer on St. Croix for more than five decades — was held at the D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
In the varsity division, the St. Croix All-Stars won the series 2 games to 1, with its win in Saturday’s final game deciding the series.
In the junior varsity division, the St. Thomas All-Stars won the series 2-1, winning the first two games before losing Saturday’s finale.
Thursday’s Results Varsity Division
St. Croix All-Stars 5, St. Thomas All-Stars 4: Gerson Vidol got the win for the St. Croix All-Stars in Thursday’s tourney opener, allowing just two hits while striking out four. Alijah Cammie drove in three runs for St. Croix.
Felix O’Neal allowed just one hit and struck out five in taking the loss for St. Thomas. Janall Tuitt had two hits and drove in a run for St. Thomas, and Eduardo Febres and Kemani Riley had one hit each.
Junior Varsity Division
St. Thomas All-Stars 6, St. Croix All-Stars 2: Ervin Dorsett hurled nine strikeouts in taking the win for St. Thomas. Glen Madurou III had two hits for St. Thomas.
Nacoy Estick took the loss for St. Croix, giving up two hits and striking out seven. Tyrone Lake had two hits for St. Croix, and Januelle Morales and Alvin Diaz had one hit each.
Friday’s Results Varsity Division
St. Thomas All-Stars 5, St. Croix All-Stars 2: Janall Tuitt threw a one-hitter with 10 strikeouts to get the win for St. Thomas and even the series at 1 game apiece. Tuitt and CaiJonte Andrew had one hit each for St. Thomas.
Alijah Cammie took the loss for St. Croix, allowing just two hits and striking out two. Kevin Nicholas had a hit for St. Croix.
Junior Varsity Division
St. Thomas All-Stars 9, St. Croix All-Stars 6: Glen Maduro III allowed just two hits and threw eight strikeouts to get the win for St. Thomas, evening the series at 1-all.
NyKari Lewis had two hits and two RBIs for St. Thomas, with Ervin Dorsett III adding two hits, Maduro and Isaiah Pina one hit and one RBI each, and Lydale Braithwaite getting a hit.
Jahdiel Bermudez took the loss for St. Croix, allowing four hits and striking out four. Giovanni Rameriz had two hits for St. Croix, with Mikaela Rogers and Dirajah O’Reilly adding one hit and one RBI each, and Tyrone Lake adding a hit.
Saturday’s Results Varsity Division
St. Croix All-Stars 7, St. Thomas All-Stars 6: Keon John took the win for St. Croix in the series’ third and deciding game. Taj Bates had a hit and drove in two runs for St. Croix, with Kevin Nicholas and Anthony Henry adding one hit each.
Eduardo Febres took the loss for St. Thomas. Lennon Richman had two hits and two RBIs for St. Thomas, with Febres and Kimani Riley adding one hit each.
Junior Varsity Division
St. Croix All-Stars 5, St. Thomas All-Stars 4: Alvin Diaz got the win on the mound for St. Croix. Tyrone Lake had three hits and an RBI, and Jalani Coggins had a hit for St. Croix.
Caheal Turnbull took the loss for St. Thomas, Kibwe Belle had a hit for St. Thomas.
USVISA’s St. Vincent relief effort underway
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has started a relief drive to benefit the victims of the La Soufriere volcano on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
The volcanic eruption on April 9 forced the evacuation of more than 16,000 people, and continuing eruptions have covered the islands in volcanic ash.
Donations will be accepted through April 30 at the USVI Soccer Association offices at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, and at the Viking Corporation (located behind Schneider Hospital) on St. Thomas.
Donations will be accepted between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday.
Requested supplies are diapers, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food items and bottled water. Due to COVID-19 protocols, all donated items must be new and unused or unopened.
For more information, contact the USVI Soccer Association at 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
