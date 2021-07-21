St. John teen 3rd at ILCA North Americans
St. John teen Alejo Di Blasi brought home a medal from the International Laser Class Association’s 2021 North American Championship, which concluded Sunday in San Francisco.
The 15-year-old Di Blasi, a student at St. Thomas’ Antilles School, finished third in the Laser 4.7 class with 36 points, 25 back of winner Matheo Capasso of the Cayman Islands (11 points), and 10 behind runnerup Jacob Zils of Key Biscayne, Fla. (25 points).
Di Blasi finished no worse than sixth in his 10 race starts, with seven top fives, including a pair of second-place finishes, both to Capasso, and two third-place finishes.
Only one other Virgin Islander competed at the ILCA North Americans, Tortola’s Thad Lettsome, who finished 15th overall in the Laser Standard class.
Lettsome, who just finished his freshman year with Tulane University’s sailing team, finished with 114 points. He had a pair of top-10 finishes, including a best finish of ninth, in 10 races.
VIGFC holding July Open kids tourney on Saturday
The Virgin Islands Game Fishing Club will hold its annual July Open kids fishing tournament on Saturday in Red Hook on the East End of St. Thomas.
The July Open will be held at IGY’s American Yacht Harbor in Red Hook, with the event divided into two time periods — from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., and from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. — with 100 entries in each period to allow for social distancing. Masks will also be required of all participants.
“We’re pleased to be able to host the tournament again this year,” Kevin Haddox, who will co-direct this year’s tournament with Karl Gartner, said in a prepared release. “Fishing is a lot of fun and it’s a great outdoors activity. It’s easy for families because we provide the handlines and bait, the kids can spread out all along the docks to fish, and afterward, there’s pizza and prizes. Kids also get T-shirts and backpacks.”
Entries are open to boys and girls 14 years of age and under, and all participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Each entrants’ catch will be weighed by officials from the V.I. Planning and Natural Resources Department’s Fish and Wildlife Division.
Prizes will be awarded to the top anglers in two age groups — ages 6-under and ages 7-14 — that will include trophies crafted by My Brother’s Workshop, gift certificates, cash and items donated by local businesses.
There is no charge to enter the July Open, and participants can register online at www.vigfc.com.
For more information, call 340-775-9144 or email usvigfc@gmail.com.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players running through the end of July.
The camp has one more session scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15. Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The final session will be held through July 30. The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.