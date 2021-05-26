St. Thomas native named U.S.A.’s top tennis coach
St. Thomas native John A. “Allie” Richards III was one of two people named “America’s Top Coach” by a series of online votes conducted by the Tennis Channel and Tennis.com.
Richards, the director of tennis at the Fort Gatlin Tennis Center in Orlando, Fla., was joined on the America’s Top Coach award by Jackie Bohannon, the head pro at the Bird Key Yacht Club in Sarasota, Fla.
Both Richards and Bohannon will receive a $500 gift card and commemorative crystal tennis ball made by Tiffany & Co.
Richards has represented the U.S. Virgin Islands in International Tennis Federation junior events, and has played for the territory in regional Davis Cup qualifiers in Cuba and South America.
The former Florida A&M player and head coach of its women’s tennis team has also competed for the USVI at the World University Games in Beijing in 2001 and the Pan American Games in Toronto in 2015.
Currently, Richards is co-owner and president of Central Florida Tennis Management Associates along with his brother Albert, who is vice president. He is also vice president of the Posh Rock Tennis Foundation.
In his spare time, Richards serves as head tennis coach for Special Olympics Florida, and is head coach of Boone High School’s tennis teams.
He was also selected to head the U.S. Professional Tennis Association’s National African-American Diversity and Inclusion Task Force.
Campbell wins at C-USA track championships
U.S. Virgin Islands native Mala Campbell broke her own school record in winning the women’s shot put title at the Conference USA outdoor track and field championships, which concluded May 16 in Murfreesboro, Tenn.
Campbell, a senior at Texas-San Antonio, had a heave of 17.33 meters (56 feet, 10.25 inches) on her third attempt in the C-USA outdoor meet for her second conference title.
Campbell’s effort not only bettered her own school record of 15.95 meters (52 feet, 4 inches) by more than four feet, it also surpassed her own personal best of 16.12 meters (52 feet, 10.75 inches) set while winning at the C-USA indoor championships.
Campbell’s winning toss in the shot put is currently the 12th best in the nation this season, and puts her seeded eighth in the event at the NCAA West Regional Outdoor Championships, which begin today in College Station, Texas.
V.I. native medals twice at Va. track championships
U.S. Virgin Islands native Samuel Compton medaled twice over the weekend at the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association’s state track and field championships, held in Richmond, Va.
Compton, a senior at Hampton (Va.) Christian Academy, won the boys 100-meter dash in 10.84 seconds, then finished second in the 200-meter dash in 22.52 seconds.
Compton’s younger sister, Hannah, finished fourth in the VISAA meet’s middle school girls 100-meter dash in 13.07 seconds.
In other meet results from Virgin Islands athletes:
• Jerome Swindell, a junior at The Lawrenceville (N.J.) School, finished third in the boys 100-meter dash in 11.35 seconds at the Mid-Atlantic Prep League championships, held May 19 in Hightstown, N.J.
• Swindell’s sister, Sofia, did much better in the meet’s middle school division, where she won the girls 100-meter dash in 12.8 seconds, the 200-meter dash in 27.3 seconds, and the long jump in 17 feet, 1 inch.