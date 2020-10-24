STSA to hold first swim meet of season today
The St. Thomas Swimming Association will hold its first meet of the 2020-2021 season today at the STSA pool on the East End of St. Thomas.
The meet will begin at 10 a.m., with warmups for swimmers ages 11-over starting at 9 a.m. Swimmers 10-under will begin warmups at 11:30 a.m., with their events starting at 12 p.m.
For more information, call 340-779-7872 or visit the STSA’s website at www.sttswimming.com.
V.I. Triathlon’s ‘Island Hopper’s Race’ Sunday
The Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation will hold its first event since February this weekend, with the “Island Hopper’s Race” on Sunday morning on St. Croix.
The run-bike. two-person relay will begin at 7 a.m. at the former Café Kaleidoscope at the intersection of Route 62 and Route 624 outside of Christiansted.
The Island Hopper’s Race is a run-bike “leap frog” relay race, which will have both teammates at the starting line together — one riding the bike, the other on foot. The teammates will then switch riding the bike and running at each of three “transition points,” each roughly two miles apart.
“The race is more about strategy than ability,” V.I. Triathlon race director Theresa Harper said in a prepared release. “Well, it’s really more about fun! Each team has to share one bike so there are several factors to consider, like seat height, types of pedals to use, who will run/ride first, etc. Choosing a teammate of similar ability and height is the key.”
Part of the eight-mile loop course will take runners and riders over the graveled Spring Gut Road. Event organizers advise the use of a mountain, gravel or hybrid bike. Helmets must be worn by riders at all times.
In accordance with the V.I. Health Department’s guidelines, participants are required to wear a mask or face covering until the race officially begins, and will be asked to wear the mask again upon completing the event.
Participants are also asked to choose a teammate from a friend of family member within their “bubbles,” in order to reduce or prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Race-day registration will be held from 6:15-6:45 a.m. at the former Café Kaleidoscope. For more information, call 340-513-2707.
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization donut sale
The Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization is currently taking orders for Krispy Kreme glazed donuts as part of its Christmas fundraiser.
The donuts will cost $15 per dozen, and will be delivered on Dec. 23-24. For more information or to place an order, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489 or 340-998-3310.
— Daily News Staff