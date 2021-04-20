St. Thomas wins ‘Honoring a Legend’ softball tourney
The St. Thomas All-Stars junior varsity and varsity softball teams won their divisions over the St. Croix All-Stars in this weekend’s Eugene “Genix” Thomas “Honoring a Legend” tournament, which concluded Saturday on St. Croix.
The three-day tournament — named in honor of Thomas, a coach and trainer on St. Croix for more than five decades — was held at the D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
In the varsity division, the St. Thomas All-Stars won the series 3 games to 1, winning the first three games over the St. Croix All-Stars before dropping the finale.
In the junior varsity division, the St. Thomas All-Stars also won its first three tournament games over the St. Croix All-Stars before closing out with a loss in the finale for a 3-1 series total.
Thursday’s Results Varsity Division
St. Thomas All-Stars 4, St. Croix All-Stars 2: Shaquilla Lewis allowed just two hits in getting the win for the St. Thomas All-Stars. Monet Creque drove in two runs, and Niysha Chesterfield and Gabille Bocheltte both had hits for St. Thomas. Aleah Mann took the loss for the St. Croix All-Stars, allowing three hits and striking out five. Quishaylia Navarro, Cahlia Stedman and Kerryman Bazil had one hit each for St. Croix.
Junior Varsity Division
St. Thomas All-Stars 9, St. Croix All-Stars 8: Jaimia Cochrane struck out eight batters in getting the win for the St. Thomas All-Stars. J’Koia Percival had two hits, Jahiyah Williams drove in two runs and Cochrane had a hit for St. Thomas. Nia Francis took the loss for the St. Croix All-Stars, allowing just two hits and striking out five. Rashani Sackey drove in two runs, and Alyssa Brady and Elisha Ramirez had one RBI each for St. Croix.
Friday’s Results Varsity Division
St. Thomas All-Stars 10, St. Croix All-Stars 5: Nekayla Hazel threw a one-hitter, striking out seven in getting the win for the St. Thomas All-Stars. Ne’Keyla Amey had two hits and drove in three runs, Monet Creque drove in two runs, and Hazel, Shania Thomas and Yemeli Rodriguez had two hits each for St. Thomas. Shelissa Simmonds took the loss for the St. Croix All-Stars, with Sapphire Cruz collecting the team’s only hit.
Junior Varsity Division
St. Thomas All-Stars 10, St. Croix All-Stars 9: Mekaela Richardson picked up the win for the St. Thomas All-Stars, allowing six hits while striking out four. Richardson and Jaimia Cochrane both had two RBIs each, and Jahiyah Williams had a hit for St. Thomas. Jayla Brown took the loss for the St. Croix All-Stars, allowing just three hits and striking out three. Jahnya Allahar and Rashani Sackey had two hits each, and Mikaela Rogers and Dirajah O’Reilly had one RBI each for St. Croix.
Saturday’s Results Varsity Division
St. Thomas All-Stars 7, St. Croix All-Stars 6: Shania Thomas took the win for the St. Thomas All-Stars in the series-winning game, with five strikeouts. Niysha Chesterfield had two hits and drove in two runs, and Mekayla Julius had two hits and an RBI for St. Thomas. Sapphire Cruz took the loss for the St. Croix All-Stars, with one strikeout. Cruz also drove in a run, and Tyanna Lake had two hits for St. Croix.
St. Croix All-Stars 9, St. Thomas All-Stars 2: Aleah Mann got the win for the St. Croix All-Stars, which took advantage of three errors to win the division finale. Tyanne Lake and Kerryann Bazil had one hit and one RBI each, and Sapphire Cruz and Cahlia Stedman had one hit each for St. Croix. Shaquilla Lewis took the loss for the St. Thomas All-Stars. Shania Thomas drove in two runs, and Niyana Chesterfield had a hit for St. Thomas.
Junior Varsity Division
St. Thomas All-Stars 11, St. Croix All-Stars 8: Jaimia Cochrane won her second game of the tournament for the St. Thomas All-Stars, allowing three hits and striking out two in the series-clinching win. Cochrane also had one hit for St. Thomas. Dirajah O’Reilly took the loss for the St. Croix All-Stars, with Nia Francis getting a hit and two RBIs.
St. Croix All-Stars 13, St. Thomas All-Stars 10: Jayla Brown got the win for the St. Croix All-Stars, striking out two in the division finale. Jahnya Allahar had two hits and two RBIs, Giselle Morla also had two RBIs and Elisha Ramirez had a hit and drove in a run for St. Croix. Mekaela Richardson took the loss for the St. Thomas All-Stars, while Rashell Machuca had a hit and two RBIs.
Baseball tourney begins Thursday on St. Croix
The Eugene “Genix” Thomas “Honoring a Legend” tournament continues this coming weekend on St. Croix, with a baseball tournament between the St. Thomas All-Stars and St. Croix All-Stars in both junior varsity and varsity divisions.
The three-day tournament — named in honor of Thomas, a coach and trainer on St. Croix for more than five decades — begins Thursday, April 22, and concludes Saturday, April 24, at the D.C. Canegata Ballpark.
No spectators will be allowed to watch the games due to COVID-19 protocols; only the teams, game officials and team chaperones will be allowed in the ballpark.
The tournament is being conducted by the V.I. Education Department’s Division of Sports and Athletics in cooperation with the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department.
USVISA begins volcano relief effort for St. Vincent
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association have started a relief drive to benefit the victims of the La Soufriere volcano on the island of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.
Donations will be accepted through April 30 at the USVI Soccer Association offices at the Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix, and at the Viking Corporation (located behind Schneider Hospital) on St. Thomas.
Donations will be accepted between 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday.
Requested supplies are diapers, cleaning supplies, personal hygiene items, non-perishable food items and bottled water.
Due to COVID-19 protocols, all donated items must be new and unused or unopened.
For more information, contact the USVI Soccer Association at 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.