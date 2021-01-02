St. Thomas teen Tanner Krygsveld finished in the top five in his division over the weekend at the 2020 Orange Bowl International Regatta, held Dec. 28-30 in Miami.
The 14-year-old Krygsveld finished third in the Optimist class with 32 points, just behind Miami native Pierce Olsen (20 points) and his twin brother Fynn Olsen (24 points).
Krygsveld finished in the top five in nine of his 11 race starts, with three race wins. However, that wasn’t enough to overcome either of the Olsen brothers.
Pierce Olsen won in six of his 11 starts, while Fynn Olsen won five of his 11 starts. That allowed both to overcome major points penalties suffered in earlier races.
Puerto Rico’s Roger Casellas finished fourth with 44 points, just ahead of Argentina’s Olivia Riesgo (47 points).
Krygsveld was the top performer from a group of U.S. Virgin Islands sailors, most of whom were competing in the two-handed 420 class.
The top USVI team in the 420s was Rayne Duff and Savannah Young, who finished ninth out of 48 entries with 121 points.
Duff and Young, both members of Antilles School’s sailing team, posted seven top-10 finishes (including a pair of fifths) in 11 races.
Other USVI sailors at the Orange Bowl Regatta were:
• St. Thomas’ Mia Nicolosi and Isabel Alex finished 15th in the 420 class with 178 points. They had six top-10 finishes, including a pair of fourths.
• St. John teens Winn Majette and Katherine Majette finished 18th in the 420 class with 28 points. They had four top-10 finishes, including three ninths.
• St. Thomas’ Andy Yu and Alexis Young finished 23rd in the 420 class with 235 points. Their best finish was a fifth place.
• St. Thomas’ Caroline Sibilly and Megan Cassity finished 24th in the 420 class with 247 points. Their best finish was an eighth place.