St. Thomas teen in top 10 in archery competition
A St. Thomas teenager finished moved into the top 10 in his division after the second round of the Indoor Archery World Series Online competition.
Nicholas D’Amour, 19, was tied for 10th place with South Korea’s Yubin Nam after shooting a 591 in the second round of the Men’s Recurse division, held Friday through Sunday.
D’Amour posted his score while participating in an international training camp in Belek, Turkey, training with national Olympic teams from Turkey, Spain and Russia.
D’Amour was the youngest competition in the top 10, with more than 1,300 archers competing in the second round. He shot a 587 in the first round of the tournament in late November, and finished tied for 13th (tied with Mexico’s Angel David Alvarado Santin) out of 635 archers.
Brady Ellison of the United States led the second round in the Men’s Recurve division after shooting 598, just one point ahead of South Korea’s Oh Jin Hyek (597) and two ahead of France’s Thomas Chirault (596).
The Indoor Archery World Series Online has two more rounds scheduled, in Jan. 15-17, 2021, and Feb. 12-14, 2021.
V.I. Track and Field Fed. elects new officers, board
St. Croix track coach Keith Smith Sr. was elected president of the Virgin Islands Track and Field Federation during its annual General Assembly held over the weekend.
Smith, who heads up the St. Croix Track Club, was unanimously elected to the position, replacing Ronald Russell, who did not run for reelection. His four-year term begins in January.
“I am thankful for the opportunity to serve my Virgin Islands in this capacity,” Smith said in a prepared release. “With available guidance, I will do my best to lead with integrity and transparency.”
Also elected as officers during the VITFF’s General Assembly were Mireille Sankatsing-Smith (general secretary), Irvin Mason Sr. (St. Thomas/St. John vice president), Alile Brown (St. Croix vice president), and Daniel Da Costa (treasurer).
In addition, Ileta Potter was elected as chairperson of the VITFF’s track and field competition commission, and Kimlyn Etienne was elected chairperson of the facilities commission.
Russell and two other outgoing officers — former general secretary Wallace Williams and former IAAF senior vice president Amadeo Francis — were issued lifetime honorary VITFF titles.
