St. Thomas teen in top 20 in archery competition
St. Thomas’ Nicholas D’Amour is currently in the top 20 in his division after the first round of the Indoor Archery World Series Online competition.
D’Amour, 19, is 16th out of 780 participants in the Men’s Recurve division in the World Series Online, which involves archers from around the world.
D’Amour shot 587 in the first round, which he shot at an indoor facility in Hopewell Township, N.J., over the weekend. That puts him just 12 points behind division leader Felix Weiser of Germany, who shot 598 out of a possible 600.
D’Amour has been rapidly climbing in the world rankings. Currently, he’s ranked 178th in the Men’s Recurve division as of Nov. 23, up 96 spots from the last ranking.
In the Indoor Archery World Series Online, competitors take part in four rounds of shooting, spaced out over a four-month span. Each shoots 60 arrows per round from a distance of 18 meters, posting their scorecards and a photo of the target after each round.
After the four rounds are completed, the entrants will be ranked based on their total scores. The remaining rounds will be shot on Dec. 19-20, Jan. 16-17, 2021; and Feb. 13-14, 2021.
Dale, Stanton win in Chandler Memorial Race
Morgan Dale and Peter Stanton both won division titles Sunday during the St. Croix Yacht Club’s eighth annual Chandler Memorial Race, held in the waters off St. Croix.
Dale dominated in the Sunfish Open division, winning the title and the Bill Chandler Memorial Trophy by finishing the one-day regatta with seven points. Pierce Sanford was second with 13 points, with Braxton Nagle third with 23 points.
Stanton won the Optimist Open division, which was sailed by both adults and juniors. He finished with nine points, edging Meg Deegan by one point. Kenji Nieves was third with 17 points.
In the 420 class, Mathieu Dale and Beecher Higby took top honors in a tiebreaker. They finished tied with Alyssa Franklin and Miles Tommin with 13 points each, only to take the tiebreaker. Alexandra Tonin and Luca Bishop were third with 15 points.
The Chandler Memorial Race, held by the St. Croix Yacht Club, was formerly known as the Bill Chandler Memorial Regatta, named for a long-time youth sailing instructor on St. Croix. However, the name of the event was changed this year following the death of Bill Chandler’s wife, Dianne.
‘Wicked Wench’ wins Fall Fun Fishing Derby
The luck of the draw worked for “Wicked Wench” and skipper Billy Desmond in winning the Golden Hook Fishing Club’s Fall Fun Fishing Derby, held Saturday in the waters off St. Croix.
Desmond and his crew beat out three other qualifying boats for the top prize, with the winning team having their name drawn from a hat after weigh in at Green Cay Marina in Christiansted.
Wicked Wench had qualified for the drawing by landing four fish weighing 9.3 pounds, third-best of the four qualifiers.
“Golden Eagle,” skippered by Paul Stewart, had the best catch, landing a wahoo weighing 23.7 pounds.
“Fraidy Cat,” skippered by Roger Charles, was second at weigh in with four fish at 19.4 pounds, while “Turtle Daze,” skippered by Joel Ureta, was last with one fish at 4.6 pounds.
St. Croix Open tennis tourney set for December
Registration is now open for the 2020 Clinical Lab/St. Croix Open Tennis Championships, scheduled for early December on St. Croix.
The tournament will be held Dec. 3-13, with all matches played at the Tennis Club of St. Croix outside of Christiansted in the Beeston Hill community.
Entries are being accepted in the following divisions: men’s A and B singles, women’s A and B singles, mixed A and B doubles, men’s A, B and 50-over doubles, and women’s A, B and 50-over doubles.
The registration deadline is 6 p.m. Nov. 30.
To register or for more information, email ddewild@attglobal.net.
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization donut sale
The Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization is currently taking orders for Krispy Kreme glazed donuts as part of its Christmas fundraiser.
The donuts will cost $15 per dozen, and will be delivered on Dec. 23-24.
For more information or to place an order, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489 or 340-998-3310.
