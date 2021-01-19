St. Thomas teen in top 35 at World Archery event
St. Thomas teen Nicholas D’Amour finished off his third stage of shooting in World Archery’s Indoor Archery World Series Online with a top-35 finish out of more than 1,200 competitors over the weekend.
D’Amour, 19, shot a total of 585 in the Senior Men’s Recurve division to finish tied for 35th with Aliksandr Liahusheu of Belarus, with each making 47 10s and 12 9s out of 60 total shots.
American archer Brady Ellison took top honors in the third stage of the World Series Online event, shooting a 598 and beating out India’s Karni Singh Chauhan and South Korea’s Oh Jim Hyek, both tying for second at 597.
D’Amour shot his Indoor Archery World Series Online stage while competing in the Gingerbread Star FITA tournament, held Saturday and Sunday at the Lancaster (Pa.) Archery Academy’s range.
D’Amour’s score was good enough to win the tournament’s Senior Men’s Recurve division title, beating out Luther Caviness, who shot a 550.
This weekend’s round was the lowest shot by D’Amour through three stages of the World Series Online tournament. He posted a 587 in November’s stage, good for 13th out of 635 entrants; then had a 591 in December’s stage, good for 10th out of 1,091 entrants.
One more stage remains in the World Archery event, scheduled for Feb. 12-14. After that, each competitor’s best three stages will be combined for their total score and ranking in the tournament.
Registration opens for 28th International Opti Regatta
Registration has opened for the 28th-annual International Optimist Regatta and its supporting events, which will be held in mid-June in the waters off the East End of St. Thomas.
In addition to the International Opti Regatta, scheduled for June 18-20, signups are underway for the annual TOTE Maritime Clinic, set for June 14-16, and the TOTE Team Races on June 17.
The last International Opti Regatta held in 2019 drew 113 junior sailors from a dozen nations competing in four divisions — Red Fleet (for advanced sailors, ages 13-15), Blue Fleet (for ages 11-12), White Fleet (for ages 10-under) and Green Fleet (for beginners). This year’s IOR is capped at a maximum of 125 entrants.
Trophies will be awarded to the top five finishers in each fleet, as well as for the top three overall and the top-finishing female sailor. Participation awards will be awarded to all Green fleet sailors.
Additional awards include the Peter Ives’ Perpetual Trophy for the regatta’s outstanding sailor or individual, and the Chuck Fuller Sportsmanship Perpetual Trophy.
Early registration can be done online at www.regattanetwork.com/event/21742. The registration fee $275, with the fee rising to $300 after May 15.
The registration fee to enter both the International Opti Regatta and Maritime Clinic is $675, or $400 for the Clinic only.
A full refund on registration will be available if the IOR, Clinic and Team Race are canceled on or after May 14 due to COVID-19.
The IOR’s Notice of Regatta, Registration Form and other information is also online on the St. Thomas Yacht Club’s website at www.stthomasyachtclub.org/sailing/regattas/international-optimist-regatta or the Regatta Network at www.regattanetwork.com/event/21742.
Charter boats are available for rent through www.optistuff.com, or by contacting McLaughlin Boat Works at 423-875-0740, 423-875-4040 or 800-784-6478, or by email at sales@optistuff.com. The deadline to reserve charter boats is May 14.
For coach boat charters, contact Holly Jenkins at internationaloptiregatta@gmail.com or Teresa Diehl at mumforddiehl@gmail.com.
For more information, call 340-513-2234 or email internationaloptiregatta@gmail.com.
