St. Thomas teen in top 50 at Opti World Championship
St. Thomas teen Tanner Krygsveld is just outside the top 40 in the standings heading into the final day of the 2021 Optimist World Championship regatta, being held in Riva del Garda, Italy.
The 14-year-old Krygsveld was 41st in points after eight races, with three more races scheduled for today on Lake Garda in northern Italy. Krygsveld currently has 138 points, tied with Switzerland’s Simon Mille, and just one point behind American sailor Logan Mraz and Russia’s Ilia Krivobokov.
Krygsveld was on the verge of cracking the top 20 after the first four races, with a pair of fourth-place finishes and a 10th.
But he struggled in his last four starts, only breaking the top 20 once (16th in the fifth race).
American sailor Gil Hackel currently leads the Opti Worlds standings with 22 points, with one win and four runner-up finishes in eight starts. He leads Brazil’s Alex Di Francesco Kuhl by five points (27), with Thailand’s Weka Bhanuhandh third with 38 points.
V.I. SPRD holding weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills — which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camp has two more sessions scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15. Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The next session will be held through July 16, and the final session will be held July 19-30. The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up. To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.