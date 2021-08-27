Swanton completes V.I. Nationals sweep
St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton completed a sweep of the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s national championship races Sunday when he won the top division in the V.I. Road Race National Championships on St. Croix.
The Road Race Nationals — delayed a week due to Tropical Storm Grace — drew 19 riders competing in five divisions over courses of differening lengths that began and ended at the former Café Kaleidoscope on Southside Road.
Swanton, who also won the Elite division title in the V.I. Time Trial Nationals on Aug. 14, completed the 50-mile Elite division road race course in 2 hours, 39 minutes, 26 seconds.
Joey Swanson finished second in 2:41:14, just edging out Glenn Massiah. David Morales, who finished second to Swanton in the Time Trial Nationals, led the opening lap in the Road Race Nationals, but fell out of the race soon after.
In other division results at the V.I. Road Race Nationals:
• In the Expert division, Narian Gentius edged out Cumber Greaux by five seconds at the end of their 40-mile race to take the title. Gentius finished in 2:14:07, while Greaux was second in 2:14:12. Robin Seila was third in 2:20:33. Ralph Bartlett, who won the V.I. Time Trial Nationals title in the Expert division, was fourth in 2:48:37.
• In the Sport division, Luke Defour won in the closest finish in all divisions, with four seconds separating the top three finishers in the 30-mile race. Defour won in 1:46:22, with runner-up Ted Prosper one second back (1:46:23) and third-place finisher James Meyers four seconds back (1:46:26).
• In the Masters division, Chris Dorsey won the 15-mile race in 51 minutes, 10 seconds. Yves Abraham was second in 56:50.
• In the Women’s division, Laverne Fredericksen won the 15-mile race in 59:50. Jan Powell was second in 1:01:22.
Six from USVI medal at NAPF Pan-Americans
Six powerlifters from the U.S. Virgin Islands brought home medals — including three golds — from the 2021 North American Powerlifting Federation’s Pan-American Championships, which concluded Sunday in Orlando, Fla.
In addition, the USVI women’s finished third in the team competition at the four-day championships, held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando International Airport.
Each competitor was scored in individual divisions on their best lift in three types: squat lift, bench press and dead lift.
The gold medalists from the U.S. Virgin Islands were:
• Amber Gomez won the Women’s 84 kg Classic Masters I division with a combined lift of 345 kilograms (760.6 pounds).
• Desiree Wilkins won the Women’s 84+ kg Classic Open division with a combined lift of 487.5 kg (1,74.75 lbs.),
• Ronald Walker won the Men’s 74 kg Equipped Masters III division with a combined lift of 485 kg (1,069.24 lbs.),
Other medalists from the USVI were:
• Promise Walker finished third in two divisions — in the Women’s 57 kg Junior Classic division with a combined lift of 245 kg (540.13 lbs.), and in the Women’s 57 kg Women’s University Classic division with a combined lift of 245 kg (540.13 lbs.).
• Aliah Vese finished second in the Women’s 76 kg Classic Open division with a combined lift of 367.5 kg (810.2 lbs.),
• Jonathan Joseph Sr. finished third in the Men’s 66 kg Classic Masters II division with a combined lift of 300 kg (661.39 lbs.)
Other competitors from the U.S. Virgin Islands were:
• Alex Dennis finished fourth in the Men’s 105kg Classic Open division with a combined lift of 665 kg (1,466.07 lbs.).
• Bernard Douglas finished fifth in the Men’s 105 kg Classic Open division with a combined lift of 607.5 kg (1,339.31 lbs.).
• Todman Stefan finished sixth in the Men’s 93 kg Classic Open division with a combined lift of 620 kg (1,366.87 lbs.).
Registration opens for 48th St. Thomas Int’l Regatta
Registration opened this week for the 48th St. Thomas International Regatta and its accompanying Round the Rock Race, set for March 24-27, 2022.
The early registration fee is $170 per boat through Jan. 31, 2022. From Feb. 1-March 24, the entry fee rises to $340 per boat except for IC-24s and Hobie Waves, which is $230 per boat. For the Round the Rocks Race, the entry fee is $50 per boat.
Early entries are also entered in a pair of drawings — on Oct. 31 and Nov. 30 — with the winner in each receiving customized long-sleeve team shirts.
Registration for the St. Thomas International Regatta can be done online at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14738, and for the Round the Rocks Race at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14737.
For more information, visit www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com, email stycisv@gmail.com or simpleislandboy51@gmail.com, or call 340-775-6320.
USVI 3X3 basketball series begins in November
The 3X3 Basketball Organization will hold a series of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for men’s and women’s teams beginning in November.
The 3X3 Basketball Organization, a member of the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation, will hold three tournaments each on St. Croix and St. Thomas under International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 rules.
According to organizers, the purpose of the tournament series is to qualify teams through FIBA’s point system for regional, national and international FIBA 3X3 tournaments.
Each tournament will have two divisions — boys 19-under and men’s open — although tournament officials said that they are considering expanding into girls divisions based on interest. Team rosters can have no more than four players, with no coaches or other individuals in the players’ area during tournament play.
The first tournaments will be held Nov. 19-20 on St. Croix, and Jan. 14-17 on St. Thomas. Tournament locations and the full schedule have not been announced yet.
For more information, call 340-473-3561 or email 3x3basketballvi@gmail.com.