Swanton goes long way to win Anything Goes Race
St. Croix’s Stephen Swanton took the longer route, but it turned out to be the fastest, en route to taking overall honors in Sunday morning’s Anything Goes Race on St. Croix.
In the Anything Goes Race, cyclists could ride any type of bicycle on any course between the starting line at La Valle on North Shore Road to the finish area near the National Guard building in Sprat Hall in Frederiksted.
Riding a road-racing bike, Swanton chose to go over the Beast — a mile-long stretch along Highway 7/10 that has a 600-foot climb — to Centerline Road, then through Grove Place to the finish.
Swanton completed the 14-mile stretch in 39 minutes, 15 seconds, 21 seconds ahead of Joey Swanson, also on a road-racing bike (39:36). Jerry Remie, also riding a road racer, was third in 41:32.
The top five finishers were all on road bikes, with David Parris fourth in 47:13 and Glenn Massiah fifth in 47:17.
The top finisher not on a road-racing bike was Wayne Nichols, who finished sixth overall on a gravel bike in 49:34.
The top female finisher was Jaclyn Roback, who road a road-racing bike to a 13th-place finish overall in 58:09.
The next race by the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation will be a nine-mile mountain bike race held Sunday, May 23. For more information, call 340-643-6420.
V.I. Firearms and Gun Club to hold 3-gun contest
The Virgin Islands Firearms and Gun Club will hold its first 3-gun shooting competition on Saturday, May 15.
Registration for the competition, which will be held quarterly, is currently underway. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
To register or for more information, call 340-514-8663.
