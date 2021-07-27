Swanton takes 1st place in Donald’s Challenge
St. Croix triathlete Stephen Swanton took top honors in the Elite division in Sunday morning’s fifth annual Donald’s Challenge Road Race on St. Croix.
Swanton pulled away on the fourth lap of the six-lap Elite division race, finishing the 42-mile event in 2 hours, 3 minutes, 9 seconds.
The seven-mile course began and ended at Ha’Penny Beach, heading west at the start to Cane Garden, with a turnaround heading east to Castle Nugent, then another turnaround for the run back to Ha’Penny Beach.
Despite early morning showers and wet roads, two dozen cyclists entered Sunday’s race, held annually by the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation in memory of the late Donald Christian, who passed away in 2016. His widow, Vicky Joseph, was at Sunday’s race presenting medals to the top finishers.
Alex Betancourt finished second in the Elite division in 2:03:16, holding off Ian Collins by two seconds (2:03:18). Rounding out the top five finishers were Joey Swanson (2:03:50) and David Parris (2:10:58).
In other division results:
• In the Expert division, John Harper edged Narian Gentius in a photo finish to win the four-lap (28-mile) race. Both crossed the finish line in 1:27:06.
Juancito Cario, who made a big push on the opening lap and caught the Elite division riders that had started a minute ahead of the Expert pack, finished third in 1:28:14. Rounding out the top five were Ralph Bartlett (1:28:25) and Miguel Cruz (1:28:31).
• In the Sport division, Luke Defour led from the start to the finish of the two-lap (14-mile) race, crossing the line in 47 minutes, 29 seconds. He finished 13 seconds ahead of Mario Butcher, who crossed in 47:42.
Ted Prosper was third in 47:52, followed by James Meyers (47:55) and Luis Martinez (47:55).
• In the Women’s division, Laverne Fredericksen dominated from the start, finishing the two-lap (14-mile) race in 49:31, more than 9½ minutes ahead of three riders — Lisa Gay, Jan Powell and Renee Sweany — who all crossed in 58:58.
• In the Junior division, the lone rider, fifth grader Xander Morales — accompanied by his father, VICF president David Morales — completed the one-lap (seven-mile) race in 30:26.
The next race on the V.I. Cycling Federation schedule will be held Aug. 1, at 7 a.m. The start will be at the entrance to Cramer’s Park, with the finish at Point Udall. For more information, call 340-643-6420.
USVISA suspends most Grassroots Soccer Festivals
Due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in the territory, the U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association is suspending its Grassroots Soccer Festivals being held at parks and facilties operated by the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department.
However, the USVISA said in a prepared release that the Grassroots Festival would continue at its Bethlehem Soccer Complex on St. Croix on Saturdays between 9 a.m. and noon.
Once access to the Sports, Parks and Recreation facilities resumes, a revised schedule for Grassroots Soccer Festival events will be announced.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
Baseball clinic set for St. Croix in early August
A series of baseball clinics involving two former Major League players from the U.S. Virgin Islands will be held in early August on St. Croix.
The clinics will be led by Christiansted native Jerry Browne, who played for four MLB teams between 1986-1995, and St. Croix native Midre Cummings, who played for seven MLB teams between 1993-2005 and won a World Series ring with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2001.
Clinics for players ages 8-12 will be held Aug. 4 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Reinholdt Jackson Ball Park, and Aug. 7 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at the main field at D.C. Canegata Ball Park.
For players ages 13-21, clinics will be held Aug. 5-6 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and Aug. 7 from 1-4 p.m. at the main field at D.C. Canegata Ball Park.
The registration fee is $5 per player. Participants can register at Reinholdt Jackson Ball Park, D.C. Canegata Ball Park or the St. Croix office of the V.I. Sports, Parks and Recreation Department. Interested parties can also call 340-773-0160 or email Jamilah.henry@hpr.vi.gov.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players running through the end of July.
The camp has one more session scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15. Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The final session will be held through July 30. The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up. To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.