Swanton takes top prize in V.I. Time Trial Nationals
Stephen Swanton can now add the title of “national champion” to his racing resume.
The veteran St. Croix triathlete took the Elite division title in the Virgin Islands Time Trial National Championship, held Saturday on the roads around Rohlsen Airport.
Swanton finished the four-lap (24-mile) time trial around the “airport loop,” which began and ended at the entrance to the Randall “Doc” James Race Track in 1 hour, 9 minutes and 51 seconds.
Swanton — who turned in an opening lap of 16 minutes, 33 seconds to set the pace — finished 29 seconds ahead of runner-up David Morales (1:10:20). David Massiah, who flew in from Alaska for the race, was third in 1:15:23.
In other divisions racing in the V.I. Time Trials Nationals:
• Ralph Bartlett won the Expert division title, finishing the two-lap (12-mile) course in 39:43.
• Luis Martinez won the Sport division title, finishing the two-lap course in 38:49, more than 2½ minutes ahead of runner-up Ted Prosper (41:27). Terrence Jones was third in 41:49.
• Robin Seila won the Women’s division title, finishing the two-lap course in 34:51, nearly six minutes ahead of runner-up Laverne Fredericksen (40:47).
• Chris Dorsey, 67, won the Masters division title, finishing the two-lap course in 37:30, nearly 1 ½ minutes ahead of runner-up James Meyers (38:58). Luke Defour was third in 39:10.
V.I. Road Race Nationals rescheduled for Aug. 22
The V.I. Road Race National Championships, which had been scheduled for Sunday, were postponed because of Tropical Storm Grace. It has been rescheduled for Sunday, Aug. 22.
In the Road Race Nationals, riders will start from the parking lot at the former Café Kaleidoscope on Southside Road. The Elite division riders will cover 51 miles, Expert division 40 miles, Sport division 30 miles, and Masters and Women’s divisions 15 miles.
Race-day registration will be held from 6:15-6:45 a.m. Helmets must be worn in order to participate, and under V.I. Health Department guidelines, all participants must wear face coverings at all times except when racing.
Trophies will be awarded to the top three finishers in each division. Finishers awards will also be presented. For more information, call 340-643-6420.
V.I. 3X3 basketball series begins in late October
The 3X3 Basketball Organization will hold a series of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for men’s and women’s teams beginning in late October.
The 3X3 Basketball Organization, a member of the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation, will hold three tournaments each on St. Croix and St. Thomas under International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 rules.
According to organizers, the purpose of the tournament series is to qualify teams through FIBA’s point system for regional, national and international FIBA 3X3 tournaments.
Each tournament will have four divisions — 19-under for both boys and girls, and open divisions for men and women. Team rosters can have no more than four players, with no coaches or other individuals in the players’ area during tournament play.
For more information, call 340-473-3561 or email 3x3basketballvi@gmail.com.