Swanton wins Buddhoe & Beyond Road Race
St. Croix triathlete Stephen Swanton pulled away over the final three miles to win the Elite division title Sunday in the Buddhoe & Beyond Road Race, held by the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation in tribute to John “General Buddhoe” Gottlieb.
Swanton finished the 38-mile Elite course in 1 hour, 55 minutes and nine seconds, beating out Alex Betancourt. Swanton and Betancourt had raced together over most of the course, only to see Swanton pull away in the final few miles.
Betancourt finished in 1:55:40, with Joey Swanson third in 1:56:18.
The Buddhoe & Beyond course began at Junie’s Bar and Restaurant on St. Croix’s Southside Road, with loops around the East End of St. Croix to the finish line at Ha’Penny Beach.
In other division results:
• In the Expert division, Narian Gentius won the title by completing the 25-mile race in 1:16:25. Valentino Gario was second in 1:16:52, just beating out brother Juancito Gario by two seconds (1:16:54).
• In the Sport division, Randall Maynard had the closest finish in winning, completing the 17-mile course in 58 minutes, 53 seconds, beating out three other riders finishing within five seconds. Luke Defour was second at 58:56, followed by James Meyers in 58:57 and Mario Butcher in 58:58.
• In the Masters division, Paul Gumbs took the title by completing the 17-mile course in 59:32. Alvin Thomas was second in 1:00:26, with James Matthew third in 1:10:35.
• In the women’s division, Laverne Fredericksen won by completing the 17-mile course in 59:32. Judy Gario was second in 1:10:37, with Myrna Matthew third in 1:10:45.
The next race on the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation schedule will be the Donald’s Challenge, scheduled for July 25. For more information or to register, call 340-643-6420.
V.I. SPRD holding weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills — which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer hosting junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camp has two more sessions scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15.
Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The next session will be held through July 16, and the final session will be held July 19-30.
The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.
— To submit items for The Daily News’ Local Sports Roundup, email the information to bkiser@dailynews.vi.
News and information about upcoming events should be submitted at least two weeks in advance, and should contain contact information.