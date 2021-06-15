Swanton wins top prize in Ride to the Rings race
St. Croix triathlete Stephen Swanton came out on top in a very close race to take the Elite division title Sunday in the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s Ride to the Rings road race.
Swanton completed the 45-mile race — 10 laps around a 4.5-mile course that began and ended at the St. Croix V.I. National Guard headquarters — in 2 hours, 11 minutes and 45 seconds.
However, Swanton had competition — Alex Betancourt and Joey Swanson, the second- and third-place finishers, were just one second behind (2:11:46), with Betancourt edging Swanson at the line.
David Morales was fourth at 2:23:01, just over two minutes ahead of David Parris (2:25:04).
In other divisions in the Ride to the Rings race:
• David Defour also had a battle in winning the Expert division title, with three other riders within three seconds. Defour won the eight-lap, 36-mile race in 1:52:43, just two seconds ahead of Jerry Remy and Ralph Bartlett, second and third, respectively, in 1:52:45. Morgan Theophane was fourth at 1:52:46, with Miguel Cruz fifth in 1:54:46.
• Randall Maynard won a photo finish to take the Sport division title, edging Ted Prosper at the line in the four-lap, 18-mile race. Both Maynard and Prosper finished at 56 minutes, 30 seconds, with Luke Defour third at 56:31, Mario Butcher fourth at 56:32, and Kevin Williams fifth at 57:04.
• Yves Abraham won the Master division title, beating Trevor Adams by nine seconds in the four-lap, 18-mile race. Abraham won in 57:06, with Adams second in 57:15. Paul Gumbs was third in 1:05:02.
• Melissa Banuelos won the Women’s division title, finishing the four-lap, 18-mile race in 57:04. Laverne Fredericksen was second in 59:58, followed by Judy Gario (1:16:39) and Althea Gumbs (1:35:13).
The next race on the VICF’s schedule is the Frederiksted Road Race, scheduled for the morning of July 4.
For more information, call 340-643-6420.
Scramble to Tokyo golf tournament results
The results from Sunday’s V.I. Tourism Department’s Scramble to Tokyo fundraising golf tournament, held at the Buccaneer Beach and Golf Resort course in Christiansted, St. Croix.
Two dozen four-player teams took part in the Scramble to Tokyo tournament, which raised close to $20,000 for the Virgin Islands Olympic Committee’s efforts to send a USVI team to the Tokyo Olympics next month.
The individual and team awards went to:
First place team (gross score): Hamilton Howie, Harry Beharry, Ronald Suite and Ivin Royer.
First place team (net score): Jacob Monokian, Chris Floyd, Ashley Scottland and James Rames.
Second place team (net score): Luis Torres, Claudio DelRio, Samuel Sanes and Pedro Parrilla.
Third place team (net score): Dave Condon, Kevin Ferris, John Coates and Sean Kelly.
Ladies longest drive: Josie Myrvang.
Ladies closest to pin: Diana Melendez.
Mens longest drive: Sean Smith.
Mens closest to pin: Gerry Williams.
Buccaneer to hold junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camps will be held in four sessions running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15.
The first session runs through June 18, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 3-4 p.m. and ages 8-11 from 4-6 p.m.
The second session will be held from June 21-July 2, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and for ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The third session will be held from July 5-16, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The final session will be held July 19-30, with lessons for players ages 4-7 from 8-9 a.m., ages 8-11 from 9-11 a.m., and ages 12-15 from 2-4 p.m.
The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.
V.I. SPRD to hold weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department will hold a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp, which began Monday, will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills — which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.