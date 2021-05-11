USVI’s Swayne qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open
St. Thomas resident Alexandra Swayne qualified for the U.S. Women’s Open golf tournament last week with a top-three finish in a qualifying tournament in Atlanta.
The 21-year-old Swayne, who plays on Clemson’s women’s golf team, shot a 3-under-par 141 to finish second in the Open qualifier tournament at Atlanta’s Druid Hills Golf Club, which concluded May 5.
Spain’s Ana Pelaez Trivino won the qualifier with an 8-under 136, with Taiwan’s Jo Hua Hung was third at 2-under 142.
Swayne was among 48 players to advance to the field for the U.S. Women’s Open out of 17 qualifying tournaments — 16 in the United States, one in Japan.
The 2021 U.S. Women’s Open will be held June 3-6 at The Olympic Club’s Lake Course in San Francisco.
D’Amour moves to top 20 in World Archery rankings
St. Thomas native Nicholas D’Amour made another jump in World Archery’s rankings, moving into the top 20 in his class after a big weekend in Medellin, Colombia.
The 19-year-old D’Amour was 20th in the men’s Olympic recurve division in the latest World Archery rankings, which were released Monday. That’s a jump of three spots from last week’s ranking.
The move up came after D’Amour finished fifth in his division at the Pan American Championships in Medellin, then followed that by winning in the Junior Pan American Games Qualifier and earning a spot in the Cali 2021 Junior Pan American Games, scheduled for Sept. 9-19 in Cali, Colombia.
D’Amour, who is closing in on qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, has seen his world ranking rise dramatically over the past two months. He was 196th in the rankings on March 20, 138th on March 31, 41st on April 11 and 23rd on May 3.
D’Amour will next compete in the Lausanne 2021 Archery World Cup Stage 2 tournament in Switzerland, which begins May 17. D’Amour is currently sixth in the World Cup standings.
Jack helps Lady Hornets win 11th straight SWAC title
St. Croix native Nia Jack played a role in Alabama State’s women’s track and field team winning its 11th consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference title over the weekend in Prairie View, Texas.
Jack, who graduated from Educational Complex High School, ran the third leg on Alabama State’s winning women’s 400-meter relay team, which finished in 45.05 seconds.
Jack then finished seventh in the women’s 100-meter dash final in 12.14 seconds. She had qualified for the final with the third-fastest time in the prelims of 11.75 seconds.
Alabama State went on to edge out host team Prairie View A&M for the women’s team title by seven points (168-161).
Jack will next compete in the NCAA East Regional meet in Jacksonville, Fla., which begins May 27. She has qualified for the women’s 100-meter dash, and with her Alabama State teammates in the women’s 400-meter relay.
USVISA to hold series of grassroots soccer festivals
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has scheduled a series of grassroots soccer festivals on both St. Croix and St. Thomas in an effort to attract more people to the sport.
The festivals are scheduled to begin Saturday, with events held over five weekends. Each festival will have activities geared towards boys and girls ages 5-12, with learning activities for adults as well.
Festivals on St. Croix will be held at D.C. Canegata Ball Park on Saturday, John F. Kennedy Terrance on May 22, Pedro Cruz Ball Park in Estate Profit on May 29, Grove Ball Park on June 5 and Whim Gardens in Wilford Pedro Homes on June 12.
On St. Thomas, festivals will be held at Osward Harris Court on Saturday, Gladys Abraham Field in Kirwin Terrance on May 22, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on May 29, Alvin McBean Ball Park on June 5, and Exra Frederick-Frydenhoj Ball Park on June 12.
All festivals will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with matches running from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.
V.I. Firearms and Gun Club to hold 3-gun contest
The Virgin Islands Firearms and Gun Club will hold its first 3-gun shooting competition on Saturday.
Registration for the competition, which will be held quarterly, is currently underway. The winner will receive a $1,000 cash prize.
To register or for more information, call 340-514-8663.
