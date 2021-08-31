Swayne ties for 1st at 2021 Caribbean Amateur
St. Thomas resident Alexandra Swayne finished in a three-way tie for first in the 64th annual Caribbean Amateur Golf Championships, which concluded Aug. 26 in Puerto Rico.
Swayne, a junior on Clemson University’s women’s golf team, shot a 9-over-par 225 over three days at the Country Club at Grand Reserve course in Rio Grande, P.R., to finish tied with Puerto Rico golfers Darianys Guzman and Paola Rosario.
Behind Swayne, whose previous best finish in the Caribbean Amateur was third in 2018, the USVI women’s team finished second at 41-over 473, 28 shots behind Puerto Rico (13-over 445). The Dominican Republic was third at 476, with Jamaica at 500.
Other USVI women’s golfers were St. Thomas’ Ali Prazak, who was seventh at 32-over 248; and Jennifer Orellana was 12th at 51-over 267.
In the men’s division, the U.S. Virgin Islands finished sixth in the Hoerman Cup standings at 152-over 1,016, far behind team winner Puerto Rico’s 7-over 871. Jamaica was second at 50-over 914, with the Dominican Republic third at 55-over 919.
The USVI’s top individual was Kevin Ferris, the director of golf at St. Croix’s Carambola Golf Club, who was 26th overall at 33-over 249. Other scorers from the territory were St. Croix’s Donald Bough (28th at 38-over 254), St. Thomas’ Joseph Sibilly Jr. (tied for 31st at 40-over 256), and Paden Pastor (33rd at 41-over 257).
Puerto Rico’s Jeronimo Esteve took the men’s individual title with a 1-under 215, one stroke ahead of Rhadames Pena of the Dominican Republic (even-par 216) and two up on fellow Puerto Rican Roberto Nieves (1-over 217).
Malone 4th at Diamond League meet in Switzerland
Tortola’s Chantel Malone, bouncing back from a disappointing 12th-place finish in the Tokyo Olympics less than a month ago, finished fourth in the women’s long jump in the World Athletics’ Diamond League meet Aug. 26 in Lausanne, Switzerland.
The 29-year-old Malone had a best jump of 6.64 meters (21 feet, 9¼ inches) among the 10 jumpers entered in the Athletissima at the Stade Olympique de la Pontaise.
Ivana Spanovic of Serbia, who finished fourth in the Tokyo Games, won the women’s long jump with a best of 6.85 meters (22 feet, 5½ inches). Swedish Olympian Khaddi Sagnia was second, and British Olympian Jazmin Sawyers third.
Registration opens for 48th St. Thomas Int’l Regatta
Registration opened this week for the 48th St. Thomas International Regatta and its accompanying Round the Rock Race, set for March 24-27, 2022.
The early registration fee is $170 per boat through Jan. 31, 2022. From Feb. 1-March 24, the entry fee rises to $340 per boat except for IC-24s and Hobie Waves, which is $230 per boat. For the Round the Rocks Race, the entry fee is $50 per boat.
Early entries are also entered in a pair of drawings — on Oct. 31 and Nov. 30 — with the winner in each receiving customized long-sleeve team shirts.
Registration for the St. Thomas International Regatta can be done online at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14738, and for the Round the Rocks Race at www.yachtscoring.com/emenu.cfm?eID=14737.
For more information, visit www.stthomasinternationalregatta.com, email stycisv@gmail.com or simpleislandboy51@gmail.com, or call 340-775-6320.
USVI 3X3 basketball series begins in November
The 3X3 Basketball Organization will hold a series of 3-on-3 basketball tournaments for men’s and women’s teams beginning in November.
The 3X3 Basketball Organization, a member of the Virgin Islands Basketball Federation, will hold three tournaments each on St. Croix and St. Thomas under International Basketball Federation (FIBA) 3X3 rules.
According to organizers, the purpose of the tournament series is to qualify teams through FIBA’s point system for regional, national and international FIBA 3X3 tournaments.
Each tournament will have two divisions — boys 19-under and men’s open — although tournament officials said that they are considering expanding into girls divisions based on interest. Team rosters can have no more than four players, with no coaches or other individuals in the players’ area during tournament play.
The first tournaments will be held Nov. 19-20 on St. Croix, and Jan. 14-17 on St. Thomas. Tournament locations and the full schedule have not been announced yet.
For more information, call 340-473-3561 or email 3x3basketballvi@gmail.com.
