‘Team Triathlon’ wins Island Hopper’s Race on St. Croix
“Team Triathlon,” comprised of St. Croix triathletes Stephen Swanton and Mikey Dizon-Bumann, beat out 14 other teams to win Sunday morning’s Island Hopper’s Race on St. Croix.
The Island Hopper’s Race, conducted by the Virgin Islands Triathlon Federation, was a run-bike. two-person relay that began and ended at the former Café Kaleidoscope at the intersection of Route 62 and Route 624 outside of Christiansted.
The race was a run-bike “leap frog” relay race, which had both teammates at the starting line together – one riding the bike, the other on foot. The teammates then switched riding the bike and running at each of three “transition points,” each roughly two miles apart.
Swanton and Dizon-Bumann finished the eight-mile course in 47 minutes, 42 seconds, more than 3½ minutes ahead of second-place “Team Bohlke Flight Crew” (Billy Bohlke and Julie Sommer) at 51:21. “Team Halloween” (Blake Schluter and Alejandro Ashe) was third at 52:31.
St. Croix Open tennis tourney set for December
Registration is now open for the 2020 Clinical Lab/St. Croix Open Tennis Championships, scheduled for early December on St. Croix.
The tournament will be held Dec. 3-13, with all matches played at the Tennis Club of St. Croix outside of Christiansted in the Beeston Hill community.
Entries are being accepted in the following divisions: men’s A and B singles, women’s A and B singles, mixed A and B doubles, men’s A, B and 50-over doubles, and women’s A, B and 50-over doubles.
The registration deadline is 6 p.m. Nov. 30.
To register or for more information, email ddewild@attglobal.net.
Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization donut sale
The Zero Tolerance Basketball Organization is currently taking orders for Krispy Kreme glazed donuts as part of its Christmas fundraiser.
The donuts will cost $15 per dozen, and will be delivered on Dec. 23-24.
For more information or to place an order, call 340-626-4420, 340-998-0489 or 340-998-3310.
— Daily News Staff