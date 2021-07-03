Two from USVI named sailing All-Americans
Two college sailors from the U.S. Virgin Islands were named to the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s All-American Team for the 2020-2021 sailing season.
St. Thomas’ Caroline Teare, who recently graduated from Georgetown University, was named an ICSA All-American crew selection, while St. Croix’s Lucy Klempen, a rising sophomore at College of Charleston, was an honorable mention crew selection.
For Teare, an Antilles School graduate and member of the Hurricanes’ 2017 national championship teams, it was her third ICSA All-American honor in four years. She was an honorable mention crew selection in 2018, and a first-team crew pick in 2019.
Teare was one of four Georgetown sailors to earn All-American honors this season.
Meanwhile, Klempen — a graduate of Good Hope Country Day School — earned her first ICSA All-American honor, and was one of five College of Charleston sailors named to the team.
Klempen crewed for senior skipper Paris Henken — named the ICSA’s Women’s Sailor of the Year — that led College of Charleston to its third ICSA women’s national championship in mid-May.
V.I. SPRD holding football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills — which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camp has two more sessions scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15. Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The next session will be held from July 5-16, and the final session will be held July 19-30.
The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.