Two sailing teams with Virgin Islands connections are in their third day of racing at the 2018 J-70 World Championships in Marblehead, Mass.
“Rosebud,” with British Virgin Islands sailor Alec Anderson serving as tactician, was tied for 38th out of 91 entries, while “Spring,” skippered by St. Thomas’ Dave Franzel, was 74th.
Rosebud, owned and skippered by Pamela Rose of Aventura, Fla., posted its best finish — third place — in Thursday’s opening race.
However, with only one other finish inside the top 30 (24th in Thursday’s second race), Rosebud was tied with “Key Player,” owned by Ed Keller of Riverside, Conn., with 272 points.
Rosebud’s other finishes were 39th, 40th and 53rd in Tuesday’s races, and 59th, 67th and 54th in Wednesday’s races.
Spring’s best finish — eighth place — came in Wednesday’s final race. The boat had 442 points through eight races.
Spring and Franzel also had finishes of 86th, 82nd and 68th in Tuesday’s races, 71st and 81st in the other races Wednesday, and 46th and a penalty-imposed 92nd Thursday.
The J-70 Worlds will continue over the next two races, with races scheduled today and Saturday.
BVI cyclist finishes far back at 2018 Road Worlds
Pro cyclist Darel Christopher Jr. of the British Virgin Islands finished far out of the running in his lone race at the Union Cycliste Internationale 2018 Road World Championships in Innsbruck-Tirol, Austria.
The 27-year-old Christopher finished 56th out of 56 riders in the men’s Elite individual time trial Wednesday, riding the 52.1-kilometer (32.4-mile) course in one hour, 31 minutes, 43.84 seconds.
Christopher’s time was nearly 29 minutes behind race winner Rohan Dennis of Austria, who crossed the line in 1:03:02.57. Tom Dumoulin of the Netherlands was second in 1:04:23.66, with Belgium’s Victor Campenaerts third in 1:04:24.19.
Sunday Soccer continues this weekend on St. Thomas
U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association’s Sunday Soccer on St. Thomas program will continue this weekend, with preseason matches between the islands’ four men’s soccer teams.
LaRaza, New Vibes, United We Stand and Raymix will all play Sunday at Lionel Roberts Stadium in the second of three preseason matches before the start of the USVISA’s St. Thomas Men’s League on Oct. 14.
The final preseason matches are scheduled for Oct. 7 at Lionel Roberts Stadium. Matches both days begin at 4 p.m.
Complex looking to hire assistant football coach
St. Croix Educational Complex High School’s tackle football team is looking to hire an assistant coach for the 2018 season.
Candidates are expected to have a knowledge of football and coaching, and will be required to complete required online courses by the end of September.
If hired, candidates must work daily from 3:45 p.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The season runs until mid-December, and also entails weekend trips to St. Thomas during the season.
This is a paid position. For more information or to apply, call 340-473-9573 or email william.cofiell@vide.vi.
Positive Guidance tourney set for Oct. 4-7 on St. Croix
Entries are now being accepted for the Positive Guidance Invitational youth basketball tournament, to be played Ocgt. 4-7 at the St. Croix Educational Complex High School gym.
The tournament will have games in three divisions — 12-under, 14-under and 16-under — with teams from St. Croix, St. Thomas and Puerto Rico expected to compete.
Admission each day of the tournament is $3 for adults and children age 13-up, and $1 for children age 12-under. For more information, call 340-277-6451.
St. Croix futsal league registration Oct. 20
The St. Croix youth and adult futsal leagues will resume play next month after a one-year break due to the damage from hurricanes Irma and Maria.
Registration and a kickaround will be held from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the Caribbean Centers for Boys and Girls Virgin Islands in Fredericksted.
Leagues will be formed for boys and girls in under-13 and under-17 divisions, and for men and women.
The registration fee is $75 per player, which includes the full uniform kit (jersey, shorts and socks), and insurance coverage.
For more information or to obtain a registration form, call 340-277-1159 or email stxathletics@gmail.com.
— To submit items for Local Sports Briefs, email bkiser@dailynews.vi at least two weeks before the event. Please include contact information in case questions arise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.