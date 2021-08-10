Two USVI athletes medal at AAU Junior Olympics
Two athletes from the U.S. Virgin Islands medaled and earned All-American honors during the Amateur Athletic Union’s 2021 Junior Olympics, which concluded Saturday in Humble, Texas.
St. Croix’s Michelle Smith medaled in two events in the girls 15-16 division, finishing third in the 400-meter hurdles final and sixth in the 800-meter run final.
In addition, Akyra Joseph — a St. Croix native now living in Clarksville, Tenn. — finished fourth in the girls 14-under pentathlon.
In AAU national track and field championship meets, the top eight finishers in each event earn medals as well as All-American status.
Smith advanced to the 400 hurdles final with a fifth-place finish in the preliminary round in 1 minute, 3.75 seconds, and to the 800 final with a 12th-place finish in the prelim in 2:20.73.
Smith then bettered her 400 hurdles time by more than two seconds in the final, crossing the line in 1:01.68 for her first medal, and her 800 time by nearly five seconds for her second medal, finishing in 2:15.84.
Joseph was the first athlete from the USVI to medal during the AAU Junior Olympics, posting a career-best score of 2,490 points in the five-event pentathlon, which opened the competition July 31.
She finished 17th in the 800-meter run in 2:53.71, and ninth in the 10-meter hurdles in 17.13 seconds in the track events. In the field events, Joseph tied for fifth in the high jump at 1.45 meters (4 feet, 9 inches), was sixth in the long jump in 4.60 meters (15 feet, 1¼ inches) and eighth in the shot put at 8.96 meters (29 feet, 4¾ inches).
Joseph also finished 64th in the preliminary round of the girls 14-under 400-meter run in 1:06.15.
Other performances from USVI athletes during the AAU Junior Olympics:
• St. Croix’s Michael Dizon-Bumann finished 34th in the boys 17-18 800-meter run in 2:02.13, 24th in the 1,500-meter run in 4:13.72, and 18th in the 3,000-meter run in 9:36.48.
• St. Croix’s Jordan Vaughn finished 46th in the boys 17-18 shot put in 11.16 meters (36 feet, 7½ inches), 56th in the discus in 20.41 meters (66 feet, 11 inches), and 48th in the javelin in 26.53 meters (87 feet).
• St. Croix’s Joshua Tewinkle finished 66th in the boys 14-under long jump in 4.45 meters (14 feet, 7¼ inches), and 49th in the preliminaries of the 200-meter hurdles in 30.21.
• St. Croix’s Ariana Edgar finished 32nd in the girls 17-18 shot put in 10.57 meters (34 feet, 8¼ inches). She also competed in the discus, but did not place after fouling on all three of her attempts.
• St. Thomas’ Raynier Charlery finished 83rd in the preliminaries of the boys 15-16 100-meter dash in 11.58, and 88th in the 200-meter dash preliminaries in 23.60.
• St. Thomas’ Cecil Hector III finished 100th in the preliminaries of the boys 15-16 100-meter dash in 12.44, and 112th in the 200-meter dash preliminaries in 26.38.
• St. Thomas’ Rahyim George finished 80th in the preliminaries of the boys 17-18 100-meter dash in 11.22, and 90th in the 200-meter dash preliminaries in 23.32.
• St. Croix’s Makari Matthew finished 93rd in the preliminaries of the boys 17-18 100-meter dash in 12.17, and 100th in the 200-meter dash preliminaries in 24.79.
• St. Thomas’ V’Manie Rochester finished 57th in the boys 14-under shot put in 7.74 meters (25 feet, 4¾ inches).
• St. Thomas’ V’Andre Richester finished 97th in his preliminary race in the boys 17-18 200-meter dash in 24.26 seconds.
Betancourt wins top prize in East End Road Race
St. Croix’s Alex Betancourt pulled off an upset in the Virgin Islands Cycling Federation’s annual East End Road Race on Sunday, Aug. 1, beating out veteran triathlete Stephen Swanton to take the Elite division title.
Betancourt took the lead from Swanton on the second lap around the East End Loop, and pulled ahead by nearly a minute before finishing the 47-mile race in 2 hours, 29 minutes, 32 seconds.
Swanton, who had won the last four VICF-sanctioned road races, was just over five minutes behind Betancourt in second in 2:34:36, with Joey Swanson coming in third in 2:36:41.
All of the races began at the entrance to Cramer’s Park, then looped through the East End Loop — the number of laps varied by division — before heading to the finish line at Point Udall.
Other division winners in the East End Road Race were:
• Cumber Greaux of St. Croix won the 29-mile Expert division race, finishing in 1:40.57. Fellow STX340 team rider Narian Gentius was second in 1:42:04, with Miguel Crux finishing third in 1:45:13.
• Lucien Lake edged out Ted Prosper to win the 16-mile Sport division race, finishing in 58 minutes, 46 seconds, just two seconds ahead of Prosper (58:48). Mario Butcher was a close third in 58:55.
• Catherine Sequin won the 16-mile Women’s division race, finishing in 1:02:15. Laverne Fredericksen was second in 1:05:07, with Amber Harhen third in 1:05:18.
The next events on the VICF schedule will be the Virgin Islands National Championship races, set for this weekend. The V.I. Nationals Time Trial will be held Saturday, and the V.I. Nationals Road Race on Sunday.
For more information, call 340-643-6420.