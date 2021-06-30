USVI 0-2, 3rd game called at Caribbean Cup
The U.S. Virgin Islands lost its first two games, with a third game suspended due to COVID-19 issues, at the twice-postponed Caribbean Baseball Cup, which began Saturday in Willemstad, Curacao.
The USVI lost its opening game to Peru 13-3 on Saturday, while Cuba downed host-team Curacao 14-7 in the nightcap.
In the second day of play, Curacao routed the U.S. Virgin Islands 19-0 on Sunday, while Cuba defeated Peru 9-1 in the second game.
However, Monday’s scheduled game between undefeated Cuba (2-0) and the USVI (0-2) was suspended after several members of Cuba’s team tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a report on the Inside the Games website, six possible cases were discovered through antigen testing as required by Curacao’s government for entry into the country.
The suspected COVID-19 cases involved three players, two staff members and a coach, with the Caribbean Baseball Confederation saying that all who tested positive were not showing any symptoms.
Tournament organizers said that the U.S. Virgin Islands-Cuba game would be made up on Friday. Two other games are scheduled that day — Peru vs. Cuba, and the USVI vs. Curacao.
The U.S. Virgin Islands is scheduled to play Peru for the second time today in Willemstad. No other information was available on the earlier games.
The Caribbean Baseball Cup was originally scheduled for April 16-24, but was postponed due to COVID-19. It was rescheduled for mid-May, but sanitation issues forced a second postponement.
Two USVI sailors earn ICSA All-Academic honors
Two former Antilles School sailors, both now college graduates, were named to the Intercollegiate Sailing Association’s All-Academic Sailing Team for the COVID-19 pandemic-shortened 2019-2020 season, ICSA officials announced Tuesday.
The release of the 2019-2020 All-Academic team was delayed by a year because of the pandemic, which forced the cancellation of all of the ICSA’s championship events.
Named to the All-Academic team from the U.S. Virgin Islands were St. Thomas’ Graceann Nicolosi, who graduated from Yale last year, and St. John’s Paige Clarke, who graduated from Dartmouth.
The 2019-2020 All-Academic team had more than 90 sailors from 30 different colleges and universities. To be considered, the sailor must be a junior or senior who has participated in four regattas and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.3 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Both Nicolosi and Clarke also earned ICSA All-America honors for the 2019-2020 season. For Nicolosi, it was her fourth All-American honor, while it was Clarke’s first.
V.I. SPRD holding weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camp has three more sessions scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15.
Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The next session will be held through July 2. After that, a session will be held from July 5-16, and the final session will be held July 19-30.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.