USVI adds 10 more medals from CCCAN Championships
The U.S. Virgin Islands junior national swimming team added 10 more medals and set seven records — including a meet record — Friday and Saturday nights at the Central American and Caribbean Amateur Swimming Confederation’s 2021 Championships at the San Juan Natatorium.
Max Wilson, 16, of St. Thomas added to his medal haul with three more gold medals — in the boys 15-17 50-meter backstroke and 100-meter freestyle on Friday, and the 100-meter backstroke on Saturday — as well as four records.
Entering Sunday’s events, Wilson now has six medals total — four golds and two bronze.
Wilson’s winning time in the 50 backstroke of 26.44 seconds not only set a USVI age-group record, but broke the CCCAN age-group mark of 26.84, set by Davante Carey of the Bahamas at the 2018 Championships.
Wilson also set a USVI age-group record in winning the 100 freestyle in 51.60, coming from behind to edge Puerto Rico’s Derek Correa by 0.03 seconds, and bested his own mark in taking the 100 backstroke in 57.52.
Wilson’s fourth USVI age-group record came in the preliminaries of the boys 15-17 400-meter individual medley, where his time of 4 minutes, 40.66 seconds bested Matthew Mays’ six-year-old mark of 4:41.02.
Riley Miller, 12, of St. Croix also added to her medal count with two golds — in the girls 11-12 50-meter backstroke Friday and 50-meter freestyle Saturday — as well as two other medals and two USVI age-group records.
Miller set USVI age-group marks in taking the 50 backstroke in 31.78, and the 50 freestyle in 28.53, breaking Audrey Moore’s four-year-old record in that event of 29.05.
Miller also took a silver medal Friday in the girls 11-12 100-meter freestyle in 1:02.66, and a bronze medal Saturday in the 100-meter backstroke in 1:11.95. That upped her medal haul at the CCCANs to six total — three golds, two silvers and a bronze medal.
Daryan Maynard, 12, of St. Croix took two medals, including his first gold, winning the boys 11-12 100-meter backstroke Saturday in an USVI age-group record 1:07.64. His time bested a 43-year-old record, set by Erik Roskopf in 1978.
Maynard also took a bronze medal in the boys 11-12 50-meter backstroke Friday in 32.22, giving him a total of three medals so far — one gold, silver and bronze each.
Kalonji Von Schilling-Royer, 12, of St. Croix picked up his second medal of the meet Saturday, taking the bronze medal in the boys 11-12 100-meter backstroke in 1:11.06.
D’Amour finishes 2nd in Archery World Cup points
St. Thomas resident Nicholas D’Amour finished second in the 2021 Hyundai Archery World Cup points, and with it earned a high seed for the Archery World Cup Finals.
The 19-year-old D’Amour finished fifth in the third World Cup event, held in Paris over the weekend, and finished the three-event series with 40 points.
That put D’Amour — who entered the Paris event with the points lead — finishing just behind top-ranked American archer and defending Archery World Cup champion Brady Ellison, who won the Paris event to move atop the points with 51.
Also locking in berths for the Archery World Cup Finals — to be held in Yankton, S.D., Sept. 29-30 — are India’s Atanu Das (the winner of the Guatemala City event), Italy’s Mauro Nespoli, Germany’s Maximilian Weckmueller, and Spain’s Yun Sanchez.
An automatic entry will go to the winner at the Tokyo Olympic Games, with the final berth decided after the World Archery Championships, also held in Yankton just before the Archery World Cup Finals.
— To submit items for Local Sports Roundup, email bkiser@dailynews.vi.
V.I. SPRD holding weekly football summer camps
The Virgin Islands Sports, Parks and Recreation Department is holding a series of weekly football camps on both St. Croix and St. Thomas beginning in mid-June.
The six-week camp will run through July 23 at Isaac Boynes Ballpark on St. Croix and Lionel Roberts Stadium on St. Thomas. The camps will be held from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday each week.
Non-contact drills – which include position drills, one-on-one sessions, classroom lectures, and weight and speed training — will take place during the camps, which are open to students ages 12-18.
The registration fee is $125 per student. For more information or to register, call 340-774-0255.
Buccaneer holding junior summer tennis camps
The Buccaneer Resort on St. Croix is holding a series of summer tennis camps for young players beginning this month and running through July.
The camp has three more sessions scheduled, running Monday through Friday, and are open to junior players ages 4-15. Each day’s sessions will run from 8-9 a.m. for players ages 4-7, from 9-11 a.m. for ages 8-11, and from 2-4 p.m. for ages 12-15.
The next session will be held through July 2. After that, a session will be held from July 5-16, and the final session will be held July 19-30.
The registration fee is $200 per session for players ages 4-7 and $250 per session for ages 8-up.
To sign up, call 340-712-2143 or email tennisshopstx@gmail.com.