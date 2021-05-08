USVI boys advance in FIBA U-15 Skills Challenge
A team of boys from the U.S. Virgin Islands have advanced to the FIBA Global Skills Challenge after finishing second in its group in the FIBA Under-15 Skills Challenge Americas Qualifiers.
The USVI boys — Joshua Rodgers, Zamouy Swanston, Micaiah Jones, Jared Brown and Tyrone Seales III — finished with a 2-1 record in Group C, with the U.S. Virgin Islands’ only loss coming to group winner Dominican Republic.
In their three group-play matches, the USVI beat Aruba 142-166 and El Salvador 149-157, but lost to the Dominican Republic 135-151.
In the Skills Challenge, the team’s score comes from the time to complete the challenge course, with points deducted for making shots or completing passes. The lowest score in each match is the winner.
In the Americas Qualifiers, the top two teams in each of three groups, as well as the two best third-place finishers, advance to the FIBA Global Skills Challenge, to be held in October.
Two more groups have matches to finish over the weekend to determine their qualifiers and the third-place finishers. In Group A, Panama currently leads with a 3-0 record, with three teams — Argentina, Nicaragua and Jamaica — all tied at 1-1. In Group B, Venezuela and Ecuador are tied for the lead at 2-1, with Puerto Rico close at 2-0.
• The U.S. Virgin Islands girls squad is winless after three group-play matches in the FIBA U-15 Women’s Skills Challenge Americas Qualifiers.
The USVI team — Elisha Ramirez, A’Nesha Deterville, Antonisa Williams, Uniqua Williams and Keziah Paul — is 0-3 in Group A, with losses to the Dominican Republic 183-226, Suriname 209-225 and Argentina 138-241. The U.S. Virgin Islands has matches remaining against El Salvador today and Jamaica on Sunday.
V.I. Firearms and Gun Club to hold 3-gun contest
The Virgin Islands Firearms and Gun Club will hold its first 3-gun shooting competition on Saturday, May 15.
To register or for more information, call 340-514-8663.
USVISA to hold grassroots soccer festivals
The U.S. Virgin Islands Soccer Association has scheduled a series of grassroots soccer festivals on both St. Croix and St. Thomas in an effort to attract more people to the sport.
The festivals are scheduled to begin May 15, with events held over five weekends. Each festival will have activities geared towards boys and girls ages 5-12, with learning activities for adults as well.
Festivals on St. Croix will be held at D.C. Canegata Ball Park on May 15, John F. Kennedy Terrance on May 22, Pedro Cruz Ball Park in Estate Profit on May 29, Grove Ball Park on June 5 and Whim Gardens in Wilford Pedro Homes on June 12.
On St. Thomas, festivals will be held at Osward Harris Court on May 15, Galdys Abraham Field in Kirwin Terrance on May 22, Bertha C. Boschulte Middle School on May 29, Alvin McBean Ball Park on June 5, and Exra Frederick-Frydenhoj Ball Park on June 12.
All festivals will run from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Registration begins at 8 a.m., with matches running from 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
For more information, call 340-719-9707 or email usvisoccer@gmail.com.