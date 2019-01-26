J.C. Mack, captain of the U.S. Virgin Islands’ senior men’s national soccer team, has signed a two-year contract to play for Icelandic Premier League club Vikingur Reykjavik F.C.
The 30-year-old Mack, who turned pro in 2007 after graduating from high school, is one of three non-European players on Vikingur Reyjavik’s roster for the 2019 season, which begins in late April.
That makes Mack — who has played both at forward, midfield and right wing over his pro career — the first USVI National Team player to sign on with a top-level soccer club.
“It is cold, it is wet, and the preseason quite long,” Mack said in a prepared release. “You may be overlooked for quicker or cheaper options, tackles against you will be heavy, and your grit will be tested. However, scoring goals against the highest level clubs in this country has joy that you will not feel outside of Europe.
“Your ability to bring something to the game that cannot be found on the island [Iceland] is the highest respect a club can show to an artist or tradesman. This country provides such a lovely platform to express yourself. Embrace it, enjoy it, and never forget that no matter what team you play for, no one is safe when you’re in the game. Stay strong fam and enjoy your craft.”
As a high school player, Mack won club-level state championships in both Ohio and Indiana before turning down an offer to play collegiately with the University of Akron to go pro in 2007 with Chicago Fire Premier in the United Soccer League’s Super Y-League developmental league.
Since then, Mack has played professionally with French clubs CS Louhans-Cuiseaux 71 and Union Sport Tourcoing F.C. in the third-division Championnat de France National, the Charleston (S.C.) Battery of the USL Pro Division, the Tampa Bay (Fla.) Rowdies of the North American Soccer League, Thailand clubs Port F.C. and Pattaya United F.C., and Ekenas Sport Club, UMF Selfoss and Vestri of the second-level Icelandic Inkasso-Deildin league.
Mack made his international debut with the USVI National Team on Sept. 9, 2018, during their 8-0 loss to Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League qualifying-round match. He has since played in two other international matches with the USVI, against Curacao on Oct. 12, and Barbados on Nov. 19.
Field set for Pre-Election Day Races on Tortola
Seven horses will make their racing debuts on Tortola on Sunday afternoon, as the fields have been set for the Pre-Election Day Races at the Ellis Thomas Downs Race Track.
More than two-thirds of the total field over the five races are horses from St. Thomas, including six of the debutants.
The fields for Sunday’s races:
Seven furlongs for Class D ($5,000 purse, 2 p.m. post time): Jack Fallon, St. Thomas (debut); Lil Foot, St. Thomas; Uncle Mace, Tortola; Gus Is Tuf, St. Thomas.
One mile for Class C ($5,500 purse, 2:45 p.m. post time): My Running Mate, St. Thomas (debut); Haylee’s Here, St. Thomas; Sailer’s Companion, Tortola; Jordan’s Salsa, St. Thomas; Irish Smarty, St. Thomas.
One mile for fillies and mares ($6,100 purse, 3:30 p.m. post time): Nadiaes Image, Tortola (debut); My Song Venezuela, St. Thomas; Queen Grave, Tortola; Atra By Me, St. Thomas (debut).
One mile for Class C ($6,100 purse, 4:15 p.m. post time): Gottcha Blessing, St. Thomas (debut); Crypto Hold, St. Thomas (debut); Lunch Break, Tortola; Flashin’ Cat, St. Thomas; DQ Rester, St. Thomas.
One mile for Class A-D ($8,000 purse, 5 p.m. post time): Go Pancho Go, St. Thomas; Moon Light Bandit, Tortola; Giant Valley, Tortola; Unknown, St. Thomas (debut).
Garcia sets USVI men’s marathon record in Houston
U.S. Virgin Islands runner Eduardo Garcia broke his own national record in the marathon last week at the Chevron Houston Marathon.
Garcia, a member of the USVI National Team, finished the 26.2-mile road race in 2 hours, 18 minutes and 50 seconds en route to a 22nd-place finish.
That also shattered Garcia’s own national record of 2:25, which he set in April 2017 to break the former USVI national record of 2:27 held by Calvin Dallas.
Garcia’s run gives him the top time posted by a Caribbean runner this season, as well as the top five among Central American and Caribbean runners and the top 15 in the Pan American region. It also gives Garcia three USVI national records, in the marathon, half-marathon and 10 kilometers.
Garcia, a championship-winning long-distance runner at the University of Florida, made the switch to road racing to train for the 2019 Pan Am Games in Pero and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. However, he still runs long-distance track events on occasion, finishing eighth in the men’s 10,000 meters at the 2018 CAC Games in Barranquilla, Colombia.
Zero Tolerance skills clinic registration underway
Registration is underway for the weekly Zero Tolerance Basketball skills clinics, which will begin next month.
The registration fee is $20 per person. For more information, call 340-626-4420.
2019 Crucian Open set for Feb. 2-3 on St. Croix
Registration is still open for the 2019 Crucian Open regatta, scheduled for Feb. 2-3 in Teague Bay on the northeast end of St. Croix.
Races will be held both days in seven different classes: Optimist (championship and Green fleets), 29ers, Laser, Laser Radial, Laser 4.7 and C420s. The minimum class size is three registered boats.
The Crucian Cup is a qualifying event to determine the U.S. Virgin Islands team for both the 2019 Optimist North American Championship and the 2019 Optimist World Championship, as well as one of four races in the 2019 Caribbean Cup Series.
The entry fees are $60 for the Optimist and Laser classes, and $120 for the 29er and C420 classes.
Registration can be done online at www.regattanetwork.com/event/17973 or at www.stcroixyc.com.
For more information, visit the race or St. Croix Yacht Club website, or call 340-773-9531.
St. John 8 Tuff Miles road race set for Feb. 23
Registration is underway for the 23rd annual St. John 8 Tuff Miles road race, which will be held Feb. 23 beginning at 7:15 a.m.
The 8.375-mile race runs along St. John’s Centerline Road from Cruz Bay to the finish line in Coral Bay on the east end of St. John.
The race had drawn more than 1,000 participants over the past five events, with last year’s race postponed due to damage suffered on the island from hurricanes Irma and Maria.
The participants in this year’s race will wear the number bibs that had been ordered and printed for the 2018 race.
Two more tune-up events have been scheduled, each covering a portion of the race course: today at 7:30 a.m., a 2 1/2-mile run beginning at the George Simmons Terrance Apartments; and Feb. 9 at 7 a.m., a 5 ½-mile run beginning in Cruz Bay and running to Chateau Bordeaux.
Participants can register online at www.lightboxreg.com, or at three locations: at The Tap Room in Cruz Bay on St. John, or at the Caribbean Surf locations at the Havensight Mall or in Red Hook on St. Thomas.
The entry fee is $15 for runners age 19-under, $60 for runners age 20-59, and $30 for runners 60-over.
For more information, visit the race website at www.8tuffmiles.com, or email peterjalter@gmail.com.
